What is Tom Brady's record in divisional games?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. This is the 17th time in Brady's legendary career that he will be playing a divisonal playoff game. His success in the previous 16 games should come as no surprise.

Brady entered this year with a stellar 14-2 career record in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. He will look to improve on that even further against the Rams. Unfortunately for the Rams, Tom Brady has not lost a game in this round of the playoffs in more than a decade. He has an active nine-game winning streak in games being played in the Divisional Round.

Tom Brady's impressive success in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady's seemingly never-ending list of impressive accomplishments is loaded with solid records across the board at every level of NFL competition. His career record in the Divisional Round in the NFL Playoffs is no different. In 16 total games in this round of the playoffs, he has accumulated 14 victories, including winning his last nine in a row.

Brady began his NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he would win the first ten consecutive overall playoff games he appeared in. This winning streak included three straight wins in divisional playoff games. The insane unbeaten streak in the postseason came to an end against the Denver Broncos in the 2005 NFL Playoffs in the Divisional Round when Brady and the Patriots lost 20-28.

Brady played one of the worst games of his playoff career. He turned the ball over five times, including three fumbles and two interceptions. He went on to win his next two appearances in the divisional round of the playoffs before suffering a 28-21 defeat to the New York Jets in the 2010 NFL Playoffs. It was a shocking upset as the Patriots were heavy favorites in that game.

Since that loss to the Jets, Brady has registered nine straight victories when appearing in the Divisional Round. Eight of the nine wins came while he was still with the Patriots. His ninth and most recent came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 NFL Playoffs against the New Orleans Saints.

When the Buccaneers meet the Rams on Sunday, Brady will also look to extend his perfect 5-0 overall playoff win streak since joining the Buccaneers last year.

