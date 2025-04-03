“Now we can start cooking”: NFL fans react to Christian McCaffrey’s brother Luke's new jersey number

Washington Commanders wide receiver and San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey's brother, Luke McCaffrey, did not have the most prolific rookie campaign. Unlike his brother, who had a historic debut season with the Carolina Panthers, the 24-year-old was barely noticeable on a team that had a breakout campaign on the back of fellow rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Ad

Luke wants to change that and not let his rookie season define him. He's taking steps toward it and has decided that he needs a completely fresh start. He has opted to switch his jersey number from #12 to #11, which was previously worn by safety Jeremy Chinn, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media believe the change may help Luke have a bounce-back year in 2025.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Finally a real WR number for LMC.....NOW we can start cooking," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Watch out, Luke is coming for it this year." - Believes @SportsForumCO

"Oh yea that’ll fix everything breakout year coming now Luke." - Wrote @JaydenPlzSlide

"11 is my favorite number for a WR, breakout season loading." - Remarked @willbig_boss28

Luke McCaffrey aiming for a breakout year after underwhelming rookie season

Luke McCaffrey spent the first three years of his college career as a running back before becoming a wide receiver. However, he did not give up on his role in the backfield. In his last two seasons with the Rice Owls, he rushed for 265 yards and a touchdown and caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Ad

His stellar two-year run as a wide receiver and his ability to rush prompted the Commanders to spend their third-round pick on the 23-year-old. Opportunities were sporadic for the rookie in his debut year in Washington.

Luke had a decent debut, catching three passes for 18 yards. He started in Week 2 but wasn't targeted even once in the Commanders' win over the Giants. He bounced back with an impressive outing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, finishing with three catches on three targets for 44 yards. However, there was no ascension after that impactful outing.

Ad

The wide receiver caught only 12 passes in his next 14 outings, finishing the season with a dismal 18 catches for 168 yards. The Commanders put him on kick-return duty in Week 15 and he failed to do much with the opportunity. He returned 10 kicks for 299 yards and no touchdowns.

It wasn't the rookie year he had envisioned. However, he's hoping to make an impact in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft