“Now my FIANCÉ!”: Aidan Hutchinson’s sister Mia flaunts massive ring with dreamy Eiffel Tower engagement reveal after decade-long relationship

Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson's sister, Mia Hutchinson, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Tim on Sunday. The couple had a dream engagement in front of the beautiful Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Ad

Mia broke the engagement news via her Instagram story by posting a special picture with fiancée Tim. In the photo, Tim can be spotted kissing Mia on the cheek, who showed off her engagement ring, with a scenic Eiffel Tower in the background.

The story also featured an 8-word message from Mia, which read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"10 years as my boyfriend... now my FIANCE!!!!!!"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Aidan Hutchinson’s sister Mia announced her engagement (Image Credit: Mia Hutchinson/IG)

The morning after their engagement, Mia Hutchinson posted a picture of her breakfast table on her Instagram story, along with a 5-word message that described the couple's food preferences.

Ad

Trending

"We love a Parisian breakfast."

While Mia celebrated her engagement, Aidan Hutchinson was busy training for his upcoming comeback season. Hutchinson went through a long rehabilitation process since his Week 6 leg injury last season, which thankfully ended last month.

During a media appearance at the Lions’ practice facility, Hutchinson opened up about his health status and said:

"I got cleared a while back, and now I'm just rolling with the boys. It feels like I'm back to being myself again."

Ad

Aidan Hutchinson opened up about his 'fire' mindset for 2025 NFL season

Aidan Hutchinson has been excited about his comeback after a horrific injury last season. The defensive end has already started training for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, having participated in OTAs and mandatory minicamps of the Lions.

Last month, Hutchinson opened up about his mindset for the upcoming season.

"I don't think anybody in the game of football will ever be as grateful as me when I come back in that first game, and I get to play football, and I get to do it on the big stage again," Hutchinson said. "That's what it's all about, it's the comeback...That's what sets my heart on fire, right there."

Before his leg injury, Aidan Hutchinson appeared in a total of 5 games last season, making 19 tackles, 12 of which were solo tackles and 7 assists. The defensive end is currently signed on a $35.71 million deal, which, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, could be re-evaluated to make Hutchinson one of the top-paid pass rushers in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.