"Now let’s get him signed": Bengals fans react as Trey Hendrickson ends holdout to attend training camp

Contract holdouts are not new in the NFL. Every offseason, players holding out on signing a new deal and flirting with other teams to get a better deal have been common. One of the top names holding out this year is Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson.However, Hendrickson ended it as he attended the Bengals' training camp on Wednesday. He did not participate in many of their offseason activities as he's negotiating a new deal.Cincinnati fans loved seeing Hendrickson back with the team, and many wanted the franchise to pay Hendrickson what he wants.&quot;Now let’s get him signed and in pads,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;Oh, I'll be watching you closely, Trey,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Aaron Rogers saw this in his nightmare last night,&quot; another fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Pay Trey,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Only two people actually care in this video. This diva needs to put the pads on and honor his contract,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Just give him his guaranteed money. For goodness sake,&quot; another fan wrote.NFL insider believes Trey Hendrickson is eyeing Joe Burrow treatment from the BengalsNFL insider Jerry Flower appeared on ESPN's &quot;Get Up&quot; on Tuesday. He revealed some details about how things are progressing between the Bengals and Trey Hendrickson in contract holdout. The veteran analyst said that the Hendrickson is eyeing Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase-level treatment from the franchise.&quot;Trey Hendrickson remains in Florida,&quot; Flower said. &quot;They are at an impasse. He wants a multi-year deal, but he also wants guaranteed money with that structure. ... The Bengals are not willing to meet the player at the guaranteed money, and we're here because he's got 35 sacks in two years.&quot;He feels like he should get similar treatment to a Joe Burrow, to a Ja'Marr Chase. Star players in Cincinnati that have got good guaranteed structures. Now the Bengals can argue those players are younger, in their prime or Hendrickson is on his third contract.&quot;It'll be interesting to see what kind of contract Cincinnati offers Hendrickson with the start of the 2025 NFL season around the corner.