  Trey Hendrickson eyeing Joe Burrow level treatment as $21,000,000 DE continues Bengals contract holdout: Insider

Trey Hendrickson eyeing Joe Burrow level treatment as $21,000,000 DE continues Bengals contract holdout: Insider

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 29, 2025 19:16 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Trey Hendrickson eyeing Joe Burrow level treatment as $21,000,000 DE continues Bengals contract holdout: Insider (Credit: IMAGN)

The Trey Hendrickson saga continues in Week 2 of the Cincinnati Bengals training camp. The veteran pass rusher is still trying to get a new contract beyond the $21 million he'll make in 2025, coming off a 17.5-sack campaign with the AFC North franchise.

A couple of days after the front office agreed with rookie Shemar Stewart, the Hendrickson situation is more complex. NFL insider Adam Schefter shared on Monday that Hendrickson wanted to get a fully guaranteed deal, which isn't common for the team.

During Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," insider Jeremy Fowler added more details to where the Bengals and Trey Hendrickson stand on this contract situation. Fowler says that Hendrickson is trying to get the same treatment Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase had when they signed their respective extensions.

"Trey Hendrickson remains in Florida. They are at an impasse," Fowler said. "He wants a multi-year deal, but he also wants guaranteed money with that structure.

"The Bengals are comfortable with a lot of that. In fact, they have some of this deal essentially done. The Bengals are not willing to meet the player at the guaranteed money and we're here because he's got 35 sacks in two years.
He added:

"He feels like he should get similar treatment to a Joe Burrow, to a Jamar Chase. Star players in Cincinnati that have got good guaranteed structures, now the Bengals can argue those players are younger in their prime or Hendrickson is on his third contract."
They're still communicating, but a deal is still far from close.

Trey Hendrickson reveals he was willing to take less money from Bengals

During a conversation with Diana Russini last week, Trey Hendrickson shared his feelings about the ongoing contract holdout with the Cincinnati Bengals. He explained that the first two offers didn't meet his expectations regarding guaranteed money.

More than that, he said he was willing to take less money while mentoring the newest members of the defense.

"I was more than willing to take less in some ways in order to make a deal work to accommodate the presented needs," Hendrickson said. "I verbalized to the Bengals that I wanted to be the captain, to lead a young defense. And once rookie Shemar Stewart gets back at camp, I want to pass along the knowledge that I have, just like Cam Jordan once did for me."

This remains the biggest ordeal of the offseason for Cincinnati, and right now, it doesn't seem like a deal is coming soon.

Orlando Silva

Edited by Orlando Silva
