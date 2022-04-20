"Now you're lying on my name?" - USFL player claps back at franchise who claim he wasn't cut for not wanting chicken salad

There is already some drama in USFL following a successful first week of the brand new spring football league.

De'Veon Smith of the Pittsburgh Maulers was released and the reason given is one that has angered the RB and caused him to accuse the franchise of 'lying on his name':

As the story goes, Pittsburgh accused Smith of disrespecting a cafeteria worker and subsequently released him. The video footage was released for the league's “United By Football: A Season in the USFL” documentary series chronicling the lead-up to the league’s return.

Smith has since insinuated that it was his refusal to eat chicken salad (instead wanting a pizza from the team hotel) that was being spun into something more sinister. In a series of tweets, the free agent spoke in defense of his actions.

“Show me the three team rules I broke please! Now if I send these screenshots from our exact convo who’s the one lying? I was never made aware that I violated any team rules, let alone 3 in a 24hr span. I never disrespected anyone. Coach Kirby and I spoke after being released. In that talk, he said that he’d certainly vouch for my character.”

Maulers coach Kirby Wilson has since refuted these claims and has even doubled down on the decision to let go of Smith.

“He crossed the line, so we had to deal with it. Any disrespect of football or members of staff, USFL, etc. will not be tolerated. Someone’s hurt feelings are a distant second to the greater good of the team. And we’ve moved on and turned that page, and I’m happy we did it."

De'Veon Smith joined USFL after playing in AAF, XFL, CFL

When it comes to playing in spring leagues, De'Veon Smith is a seasoned veteran. He played in the AAF for the Orlando Vipers and the XFL for the Tampa Bay Vipers. The CFL also saw Smith for a short stint, for the BC Lions before he was selected in the inaugural USFL draft.

The former Michigan Wolverine has been a professional football career journeyman since his days in Ann Arbor.

A once-touted prospect recruited by fellow Big Ten powers Ohio State and Penn State, Smith has never stuck around longer than one season anywhere. This was after his undrafted free agent signing with the Miami Dolphins, following the 2017 NFL Draft.

Whether or not this is the end of the road for Smith in the USFL (or pro football in general) is unclear, but the Big Blue alum will be going down swinging if it is.

