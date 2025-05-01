Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown took aim at rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders on social media after the Colorado standout's surprising fall to the fifth round in the NFL Draft.
Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, targeted Sanders just days after the quarterback was picked at No. 144 by the Cleveland Browns.
On Wednesday, Brown retweeted a video by reporter Daniel Oyefusi showing Sanders interacting with scholar-athletes at John Marshall High School in Cleveland. The footage captured Sanders' first week with the Browns and his early community engagement efforts.
"now he sucking d**k where the cockiness 5th round n***a now this the type shit they have u do when u go 5th round," Brown wrote in his retweet of the video.
Sanders' dramatic draft slide saw him wait two-and-a-half days before hearing his name called. Many draft analysts projected Sanders as a potential first-round selection.
Shedeur Sanders from draft slide to community leader
Shedeur Sanders' community outreach appears to align with statements he made immediately after being drafted.
"I'll be more involved in the community and really leading the kids in the right direction," Sanders said after he was drafted.
According to the New York Times, his slide resulted from several factors, including alleged arrogance during team interviews and concerns about his playing style. NFL evaluators noted issues such as holding the ball too long, not playing with good rhythm and possessing just average arm strength and athleticism.
Shedeur, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, entered the draft with a lot of expectations. His father touted him as a top-five draft prospect and even threatened to have Shedeur "pull an Eli Manning" if a bad team picked him. These actions, combined with Shedeur's missing combine drills and apparently bombing team interviews, harmed his draft stock.
Cleveland ended up choosing Shedeur after previously drafting Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round. The Browns now have five quarterbacks on their roster, putting Sanders in a situation where he'll have to fight for playing time.
