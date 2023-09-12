O.J. Simpson delivers the cold hard truth on Zach Wilson's elevation to QB1 amid Aaron Rodgers' injury layoff

During last night's stunning 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles after playing just four snaps.

Results came back, and the Jets have announced that Rodgers is done for the season. Following the injury, backup quarterback Zach Wilson is slated to take over as the Jets' starting QB.

With one less quarterback on their roster, the Jets will have to sign/trade for another veteran quarterback, whether he serves as Wilson's backup or takes over as the new starter.

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson shared his thoughts on the Jets' current QB situation following Rodgers' injury. He believes the team has to bring in another veteran quarterback in case Wilson gets hurt.

"I woke up this morning, and I'm listening to these guys on TV, and I heard an ex-quarterback. He's talking about not hurting Zach Wilson's feelings by who they bring in. Give me a break. That's the NFL. They got to make millions of dollars.

"They got to bring somebody in who can run this team if Zach got hurt, but Zach is the best choice. He's a guy that they drafted number two all overall. He has the skills, and I think he learned a lot.

"I think he grew a lot this off-season because of Rodgers," Simpson said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Jets will have to sign, trade or activate another quarterback with Aaron Rodgers hurt.

Colin Kaepernick is lobbying to play for the Jets after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury

Colin Kaepernick during Michigan Spring Game

With the New York Jets down a quarterback, free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his agent have contacted the Jets about him joining the team.

Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season, where he went 1-10 as San Francisco's starting quarterback. Despite their situation, it would be hard to imagine Kaepernick making a comeback with the Jets.

Many other veteran quarterbacks are available via free agency and potentially through trade. Some veteran options include Nick Foles, Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, Chase Daniel, Joe Flacco, Sam Darnold, Case Keenum and others.

The Jets have committed to making Wilson their starter for the remainder of the year, so whoever they acquire will likely serve as Wilson's backup.

