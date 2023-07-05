Justice Clarence Thomas and Wilt Chamberlain might not have much in common, but O.J. Simpson made sure to do so in a comparison that stretches imagination. The whole thing began with Joey Chestnut and him being feted for eating hot dogs. Needless to say, O.J. Simpson was not enamored by this as he said,

“He says ESPN had him on: Joey Chestnut. I said you gotta be kidding. Joey Chestnut? The greatest athlete of all time? He says, ‘Well he has 16 wins in this hot dog eating contest.’ He said the Vegas line, you have to put up $5000 to win $100 if you bet on him to win this shit.”

The former football player took great offense to hot dog eating being considered as a legitimate competition. Instead, he said that if that was the case the greatest could be Wilt Chamberlain. He added,

“First of all. Eating hot dogs? That’s not a sport. He says ‘well it’s a competition.’ I said well everything is a competition. You wanna take all of this stuff? Let’s talk about Wilt Chamberlain."

He invoked the former basketball star's claim of widespread promiscuity and said that if everything was a competition then that could be considered as well. But if that was being considered, he contented that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would be a worthier candidate.

He said that the Justice has been part of decisions that have hurt black people more than the ex-NBA star ever could, possibly referring to his recent opinion, among others, in the case of affirmative action. O.J. Simpson added,

“He claimed, he slept with 3000 women. Sleeping with them women would be an athletic endeavour. But I don't accept that because if you took screwing as an athletic achievement, then Clarence Thomas would be would be the greatest athlete of all time. Bcs he screwed more African-American people than anybody if you ask me.”

Clarence Thomas comparison notwithstanding, did Wilt Chamberlain sleep with 3000 women as O.J. Simpson said?

Wilt Chamberlain famously claimed to have slept with 20,000 women. The NBA star arrived at the figure looking at how many women he slept with in a ten-day period and extrapolating, adjusting for some parameters.

The basketball later had a change of heart, though, saying,

"With all of you men out there who think that having a thousand different ladies is pretty cool, I have learned in my life I've found out that having one woman a thousand different times is much more satisfying."

Inspite of that, he still came out second-best to Clarence Thomas based on O.J. Simpson's estimation.

