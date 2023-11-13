Infamous former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has been making periodic appearances on the 'It Is What It Is' show on YouTube, giving his two cents on the NFL, and NBA and sharing intimate details about his life. In a recent episode, he got candid about his dating life and made some stunning revelations.

While discussing his dating life, Simpson told host Cam'Ron:

"Well, you’d be surprised how many girls got father issues and granddaddy issues."

The 76-year-old Simpson then revealed he had a fling with a college girl in Miami:

“This [relationship with a girl] from New Hampshire. It was one that I liked… And it wasn’t a fleeting thing. I mean, It only lasted 3 days because she had to go back to school.”

Simpson claimed he hangs out on Los Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, dubbing it the "best street in America for clubs, bars, and good-looking women." Simpson's revelations caught the ire of NFL fans on social media, who were taken aback by his admissions. Here are some of the replies to Simpson's viral video:

O.J. Simpson's NFL career

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing

O.J. Simpson is best known for the Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman murder trial. Brown was Simpson's wife, while Goldman was a restaurant waiter and Nicole's friend. The retired NFL star was the prime suspect but escaped with an acquittal in controversial circumstances.

During his days as a running back in the NFL, Simpson was among the finest. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 and was picked first overall in the 1969 NFL/AFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. He finished his career with 11,236 rushing yards and played thrice in a Super Bowl but never won one.

In 1973, his fourth season in the NFL, Simpson became the first player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards, finishing the 14-game season with 2,003 yards. He was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year and the league MVP. Only six other players have breached the 2,000 rushing yards mark in a season in the 50 years since the retired Bills running back broke the barrier.

Simpson was a five-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, four-time rushing champion, and two-time touchdown leader. He was named in the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary Team.

Despite his endless list of accolades, Simpson is rarely recognized for his football prowess and is only associated with the infamous murder trial.