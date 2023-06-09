O.J. Simpson and Donald Trump might not have much in common. The former made his name in football, whereas the latter cut it in real estate and politics. But one area where both of them are now walking the same trail is in their run-ins with the law.

O.J. Simpson went to jail for a robbery in Las Vegas. Prior to that, he was embroiled in the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. He was found liable in a civil trial for their wrongful deaths. However, to great division in America, he was not found guilty during the criminal proceedings.

O.J. Simpson was part of a high profile divisive case in his time where he avoided going to prison. Due to the experience, he decided to share some insights that could help the 45th President of the United States. He took to Twitter and said that waving documents and basically admitting they were yet to be declassified could not be a good thing. He said,

"Hey Twitter! Well, yours truly here. Well scrolling TV today some things jump right out. One is the Donald waving what is supposedly secret documents and even admitting that they weren't declassified. I don't know if it was bluster or not. All I know is that cannot help him."

CNN Politics @CNNPolitics Former President Donald Trump acknowledged on tape in a 2021 meeting that he had retained "secret" military information that he had not declassified, according to a transcript of the audio recording obtained by CNN cnn.it/3P9fylr Former President Donald Trump acknowledged on tape in a 2021 meeting that he had retained "secret" military information that he had not declassified, according to a transcript of the audio recording obtained by CNN cnn.it/3P9fylr https://t.co/020jFTrWw8

O.J. Simpson invokes his own trial to advise Donald Trump

O.J. Simpson went deep into his own experience during the trial. He advised Donald Trump what he learned from some of the greatest legal minds, according to him, during his own travails. He said,

"I'm gonna share some advice that I got from some of the greatest legal minds of, of our generation in my lifetime F. Lee Bailey, Alan Dershowitz, Johnnie Cochran, Bob Sparrow, the great Barry Scheck and Peter Neufeld. Malcolm Lavonne here in Vegas."

O.J. Simpson said that the main thing was not talking about the case publicly. He even said that advocate Robert Baker and his team threatened to quit if he did.

"The one thing they all told me and stressed to me - do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case. The Bakers threatened to quit, if I did that. My point is, I don't know. Donald's lawyers are stressing this tool. If they're not they should be fired and he should sue him."

O.J. Simpson @TheRealOJ32 The best legal advice I ever received The best legal advice I ever received https://t.co/bSa2OiZSRy

Donald Trump is running as a candidate for the 2024 Presidential Elections and has a habit of using social media. Therefore, it is unclear how much he can avoid talking about the latest indictment.

