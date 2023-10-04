Is Josh Allen back to his elite form?

Just over a week ago, OJ Simpson opined that the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game would determine the best team in the NFL. Allen positively answered the question above as he threw four touchdowns - just one fewer than he did in the last three games combined.

And it has drawn a massive comparison from the Hall of Famer. Simpson returned to It Is What It Is on Tuesday to give his thoughts on where his former team's signal-caller stood among the league's elite (quote starts at 21:43):

"Josh Allen is the Christian McCaffrey of quarterbacks. In other words, as a quarterback, he's got it all. He could throw passes. He could run I mean, really run those short passes. He's accurate. He's got a strong arm. He's got an expert arm.

"It was an analogy. What Josh does as a quarterback is I mean next to none. I take Patrick Mahomes as the best quarterback in the league. I take Josh as possibly the best football player in the league. I've been saying that for two or three years now."

Could Josh Allen be a frontrunner for 2023 NFL MVP? Teammate thinks so

With such a commanding performance against a streaking divisional rival, there are now rumblings of Josh Allen becoming one of the biggest favorites to win the MVP award. One of those people who agree with that is teammate Von Miller.

On the latest episode of his Von Cast, the linebacker explained his case:

"With that performance (against the Dolphins), Josh Allen became the frontrunner for MVP. He's always been my frontrunner... but I feel like Josh has continued to develop each and every game, each and every play after that first game. He's set (the 16-22 loss at the Jets) as the floor for him; he's put it behind him, and he's just grinding."

Allen's odds of winning the award dramatically improved after the rout of the Dolphins. According to BetMGM (via the New York Post), he is listed at +300, better than Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa's +500.