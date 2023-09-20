O.J. Simpson highlights biggest hurdle for Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl repeat bid

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are off to a slow start this season. The defending Super Bowl champions are 1-1, and their offense hasn't clicked yet. This is a sign of worry for a team that has Mahomes as their quarterback, and many analysts are raising concerns for them.

Recently, O.J. Simpson talked about the Chiefs and he also mentioned how the constant change of receivers could result in the franchise's failure this season.

Here's what he said on It Is What It Is:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The problem with Mahomes is I don't think you could change that many receivers every year and continue to have the excellence that they have. You'll be great but I think we've already seen that you just can't continue to change these receivers and still have the same results."

"I think this year we may see a little bit of what is costing them to lose some of the receivers that they've lost but as long as they got Kelce, who was hurt."

After Travis Kelce returned to play in Week 2, Mahomes was a lot more comfortable. Other receivers also made plays, but scoring just 17 points isn't what the Chiefs are known for.

It will be interesting to see how players like Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Rashee Rice, and Justyn Ross respond to their critics who are undermining their potential.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs offense has the opportunity to redeem themselves in Week 3

Chief Jaguars Football

In Week 3, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Chicago Bears. The Bears arguably have the league's worst defense, so this is an ideal game for the reigning NFL MVP to put on a dominant performance.

Despite the lackluster play of his receivers, Patrick Mahomes has performed considerably well. So far in two games, he has a passer rating of 88.1 with 531 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Chiefs must limit turnovers, which have been a major issue for them this season. They could have easily been 2-0 if not for some unlucky turnovers, but it's up to Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid to get this team ready for to have a big game against the Bears.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit It Is What It Is and H/T Sportskeeda.