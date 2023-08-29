Jerry Jones, like John Lynch, has now presumably selected Trey Lance to one day be the starting quarterback. Jones made the move in complete secret, leaving Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy in the dust. Taking to Twitter, former superstar running back O.J. Simpson discussed the situation surrounding Prescott and McCarthy, bringing up Tom Brady's name:

"Did Belichick tell Tom Brady he was going to draft Garoppolo...? I do think it was a little bit of a surprise that they didn't tell the coach. But we've been saying the coach has been on the block for a couple of years now. And I'm sure he's on the block this year."

Simpson continued, saying that the owner and general manager has complete power to make the (correct) move:

"Again, this is Jerry's team and Jerry is going to do what he wants. I personally think Jerry made a terrific move here. [He] has the potential of a great quarterback who is mobile, all you have to do is get some experience."

Exploring the Cowboys' depth chart after Trey Lance trade

Trey Lance at Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

As it stands, the Cowboys suddenly have an unstable quarterback depth chart. At the time of writing, however, it appears that Lance will remain in the third spot on the chart behind Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott. Depending on what transpires on the field, Lance could move up the chart at any moment.

Whether it's Dak Prescott, Trey Lance or Cooper Rush, the team will have arguably one of the most complete offensive rosters in the NFL. It has been quite some time since the offensive line saw any real criticism. At wide receiver, the team has CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks, all of whom could reach 1,000 yards this season.

In the backfield, Tony Pollard will finally be taking the bona fide starting role, and the sky's the limit for him as long as he can remain healthy. Stephon Gilmore and Micah Parsons, among many other stars, line the defense, so the job of the quarterback seems ready to take off regardless of who's under center.

Will Trey Lance play this year? Why former third-overall pick will need time in Dallas

Trey Lance at Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics

Some speculated that Trey Lance might have been able to play at least a few snaps for Dallas in the final preseason game, but the franchise elected to decline. There was no Baker Mayfield-esque rush to put the quarterback on the field as soon as possible.

As such, the odds of seeing Trey Lance in the early part of the year seem slim. If the season completely goes off the rails, there's a chance that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will get a starting role. However, considering his skillset, he might get sprinkled into certain packages to spice up the older proclamation that Mike McCarthy will lean into the run game this year.

Either way, more than Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush seems to be the ultimate odd man out by Week 1 of the 2023-24 season.

