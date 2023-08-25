O.J. Simpson links Trey Lance to Cowboys with 49ers reportedly out on former 3rd overall pick

Trey Lance is reportedly available on the trade market ahead of the 2023 NFL season after falling down the San Francisco 49ers' depth chart. The franchise is expected to move forward with breakout star Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback. It also appears Sam Darnold is on his to being named their primary backup, pushing out Lance.

If the 49ers do in fact trade the young quarterback, he figures to have a relatively strong market of interested teams, for the right price. Former NFL superstar O.J. Simpson recently gave his take on the situation via his personal Twitter account, providing some potential landing spots for Trey Lance.

Here's how Simpson broke it down:

"When I look at Lance, I see a good athlete with a strong arm. Question is, what's a good landing spot for him? I was looking at the day trying to figure out where could he go? Well, maybe it's with the Raiders? I think they could possibly be on the verge of rebuilding.

"So as with, like, the LA Rams. I don't think Stafford is aging quite the way that Brady or Aaron Rodgers is aging. Who knows, they could be a year away from rebuilding."

Simpson added:

"Or you can go to a team that could be way ahead in the fourth quarter, and has the luxury of putting him in, like the Dallas Cowboys. I think the Cowboys could be running away with some games, even the Buffalo Bills, I would like to see them in."

Simpson apparently wants to see Trey Lance go to either a team destined for a rebuilder one that will likely blow some other teams out during the 2023 NFL season. He sees this as Lance's best chance of getting playing time this year and potentially carving out a relevant role for himself. Maybe his most interesting suggestion is the Dallas Cowboys.

Trey Lance landing spots: Do the Dallas Cowboys make sense?

Trey Lance

It's highly unlikely that Trey Lance will be traded to any NFL team that will immediately name him their starter, with the exception of an unexpected major injury situation. He will instead most likely serve as a back up for a new team and need to earn himself some playing time. His elite athleticism still provides plenty of upside, so a team could potentially take a chance on him for the future.

This is where the Dallas Cowboys make some sense as a potential landing spot. Dak Prescott has just two years remaining on his current contract and it's unclear if he'll be extended. While Cooper Rush was solid when he filled in for Prescott last year, Lance has a much higher ceiling.

Lance could potentially back up Prescott temporarily as injury insurance with a possible path to replace him when his contract expires, depending how the next two years play themselves out.

