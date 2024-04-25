O.J. Simpson movie suffers $12,000,000 Owen Wilson setback after late NFL RB’s death

An O.J. Simpson movie has suffered a setback after Owen Wilson refused to play the lead role. Losing his life to cancer earlier this month, NFL fans and others continue to discuss O.J. Simpson and the murder trial from which he was acquitted.

That being said, a movie covering his murder trial is also in the works. Meant to be satirical, it's going to focus on Simpson's 1995 murder trial and the many theories that were circling the case.

However, director Joshua Newton is taking some time to find the perfect actor. According to a recent report from the Hollywood Reporter, Owen Wilson recently refused to play the lead:

“Owen Wilson was perfect for the role,” Newton told Rambler Reporter. “I actually had a meeting with him in Santa Monica. Everybody loved the script. His agent wanted him to do it. We offered him $12 million.

"But at the end of the lunch, Owen stood up and said, ‘If you think I’m going to take the lead role in a movie about how O.J. didn’t do it, you’ve got to be kidding me.'"

The director seems to have found another actor but they are keeping the news under wraps for now. The movie is hoping to be ready by October 3, which is the 29th anniversary of O.J. Simpson's non-guilty verdict.

O.J. Simpson's friend thought he was getting better before his death

Despite the discourse around O.J. Simpson's death, most were surprised by the news, In an interview with People, Simpson's old friend Bruce Fromong spoke about the same, revealing how he felt Simpson was getting better. Simpson was supposed to meet Bruce but ended up canceling a signing they'd set up:

“He enjoyed getting around the guys and signing. ..."

"That meant he was really not feeling well. We thought he was getting better, and he was not."

Furthermore, the victims from the trial are also interested in Simpson's estate, however, the late NFL star was reportedly $114 million in debt.