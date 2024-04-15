The news of former NFL running back O.J. Simpson's death is still being felt around the world, with mixed reactions. Although acquitted, Simpson was at the forefront of the 1994 murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, and after O.J.'s death, things have gotten rather interesting when it comes to his estate.

With the families of the victims going after Simpson's estate as a reported $114,000,000 debt has piled up from the murder trial, Simpson's longtime attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday that he hopes "they get zero" from the estate. He has now clarified his comments.

LaVergne told NBC News that those comments were aimed at the debt collection lawyer, who apparently wasn't saying the nicest of things about Simpson shortly after his death.

LaVergne then went a step further and said that his initial response was "harsh."

"In hindsight, in response to that statement that 'it's my hope they get zero, nothing,' I think that was pretty harsh," LaVergne said.

With his comments now straightened out, the family of O.J. Simpson has also decided against giving his brain to research, as he will be cremated.

It will be interesting to watch how this all plays out over the next couple of months, as the families of the victims would ideally like some of Simpson's estate to help recoup some of the debt.

O.J. Simpson dies from cancer aged 76

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing

On April 10, Simpson died after a short battle with prostate cancer diagnosed in 2023.

Despite being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his exploits on the field, Simpson's image took a dramatic hit over the murder trial of his ex-wife Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

After he was released from prison in 2017 for a robbery in Las Vegas in 2008, which he spent nine years in jail for, Simpson's image was no longer the same.

Given how well his NFL career went, one would have thought his net worth would have been huge. But per CelebrityNetWorth, O.J. Simpson was worth just $3 million at the time of his death.

