Lawyers target O.J. Simpson's estate as $114,000,000 debt from murder trial piles up: Report

The death of former NFL star O.J. Simpson has brought on mixed reactions from the sporting world. However, the reaction from the families of the victims of the 1994 double murder has been of lost justice. Now, they are going after Simpson’s estate to recoup the damages.

Even though Simpson was famously found not guilty of the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in the criminal trial in 1997, a jury in the civil case found him guilty of the murders and placed a fine of $33.5 million in damages.

However, as per the lawyers of the families, they received merely $133,000. The original amount had ballooned to $96 million accounting for the unpaid interest. Now after O.J. Simpson has passed away, the lawyers for both the families hope to get some justice in the form of the damages from the estate. They said in a statement:

“We have to start over here. We’re going to work on that. There might be something out there. We’ve had this problem for a long, long time. It could be in a trust, it could be a probate. It could be all gone.”

O.J. Simpson’s legacy is a questionable one, especially for many within the sporting world. His former colleagues and friends have also come out to talk about their unclear emotions.

O.J. Simpson later in life

Though Simpson did not serve any jail time for the double murder, he did spend considerable time behind bars. ‘The Juice’ served nine years in prison concerning a robbery case in Las Vegas and was released in 2017. In 2021, accounting for his good behavior, the court released him from his parole as well.

Simpson’s image was disgraced, but he actively participated on social media. In 2023, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and eventually died on April 10, 2024, at the age of 76.