After battling with prostate cancer for more than a year, former NFL superstar O.J. Simpson passed away on April 10. His death brought on mixed reactions from the football world. However, the legendary broadcaster and colleague of Simpson, Bob Costas, had a unique vantage point throughout the whole ordeal. Costas shared his experience of the infamous Bronco car chase of O.J. Simpson.

After the end of his storied career, O.J. Simpson worked as a commentator and sportscaster on NBC. It is here he befriended the legendary Bob Costas. Their friendship took off to such an extent that in 1994, while Simpson was being chased by the LAPD, the former running back decided to call Costas.

After the double murder of O.J.'s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, O.J. was considered the prime suspect. He was to be charged with the crime when he took off with a friend and an ex-teammate in his white Bronco. It was during this moment that he made the call.

However, Costas at that very moment was covering the NBA finals and could not talk to him. After Simpson’s passing, Costas recounted the incident as he had learned about it from his visit to the jail to meet O.J. Simpson.

Costas said:

“I later learned that in fact, they called the control room at the studio. But since I was at Madison Square Garden, in fact, no one was there. The whole crew wasn't there, but a tech answered the phone eventually and OJ said I need to speak to Bob Costas. And the tech didn't believe him yet. Right. Who's calling? OJ Simpson yeah, right, click hung up the phone. " Costas said in an interview with Today on Friday.

“I asked O.J., ‘What would make you think in that moment that you’d want to speak with me?’ And he said, ‘I was being defamed by the media, not so much about the allegations, which were then fresh about the allegations of the crime, but that his overall character and the life he had led was being defamed,” Costas recalled.

Bob Costas knew Simpson for many years, earlier as a player and then as a colleague. However, their relationship took its toll after the horrific crime and the trial of the century that ensued afterward.

O.J. Simpson had legal troubles beyond the infamous case

Even though O.J. Simpson was acquitted by a jury of his peers in the famous double murder case, he was arrested once again in 2007 in Las Vegas. This time, he was charged with a robbery case. Simpson was found guilty and served 9 years behind bars.

Simpson was released from prison in 2017 and his parole ended in 2021 on account of good behavior. He will forever have a mixed legacy.