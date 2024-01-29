Tempers flared during pregame warmups ahead of yesterday's AFC Championship showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were seen trash talking with Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker.

Mahomes and Kelce kept throwing Tucker's holder out of the way during pregame warmups, disrupting his kicking routine. Tucker then put his helmet and two balls down, resulting in Kelce picking them up and throwing them out of the way.

It made for good pre-game hype, but also led some to think that Kelce and Mahomes were bullying the opposing team's kicker.

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson gave his verdict on the matter between the Chiefs-Ravens pre-game incident. Appearing on rapper's Ma$e and Cameron's podcast, he seems to be siding with Kelce and Mahomes, saying:

"It depends on where the equipment was, if that equipment was down where they warm up, hey, nobody's caring about disrespect. The guys that struck it or kicked it out of the way if as I said it was in their area who cares? Get your sh*t out of my way. We know what they think about kickers because we learned that from Bills last week."

"And now you got a damn kicker with his equipment, where he's not supposed to be, the other team's equipment all in your way. Hey man, throw that sh*t in the stands as far as I'm concerned. Ravens are considered tough boys and so Kansas City walked in and said you ain't so tough boys, you don't intimidate us." He added.

Justin Tucker responds to Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes moving his equipment

Justin tucker during AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Following yesterday's pre-game incident going viral, Justin Tucker responded to the matter saying that it's silly that anyone is talking about the pregame stuff.

Per Jeff Zrebiec, Tucker said that Patrick Mahomes asked him to move his helmet, but then Kelce decided he would throw his things. Tucker didn't think the exchange was as serious as some made it out to be.

Nevertheless, it was Mahomes and Kelce who celebrated the victory, as the Chiefs won a close 17-10 game over the Ravens. The team will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, as the Ravens will prepare begin their long off-season.

