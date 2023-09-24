Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields' days as the starting quarterback may be numbered.

After a lousy first two seasons to start his NFL career, Fields has continued to struggle through the first two games of the 2023 season. He's completed 40 out of 66 passes for 427 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Bears are currently 0-2.

Per Jay Glazer, the Bears remain undecided on committing to Fields as their long-term quarterback.

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson thinks that if Fields continues to play the way he has and continues to react the way he does, then he will lose the starting job by the end of the season.

He predicts that undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Tyler Bagent will take his spot.

"If Fields continues to think and not react, they got a guy named Bagent, their rookie that I predict you will be seeing him before the season's over. Even though I wish Justin Fields the very best, but this kid Bagent just like Brock Purdy, he's played a lot of college football at quarterback and he's ready to be a pro quarterback."

Bagent was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent. He has the most career passing yards in NCAAF history (17,034) while playing five seasons for the Shepherd Rams.

Justin Fields called out the Chicago Bears coaching staff for his struggles

Justin Field during Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

Justin Fields put more pressure on himself as well as the Chicago Bears organization this week.

After a disastrous week for the Bears that saw their defensive coordinator, Alan Williams, Fields was asked about his struggles and he pointed his finger at the coaching staff.

“You know, could be coaching, I think. At the end of the day, they are doing their job and giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week and then when the game comes, it’s time to play free at that point. Thinking less and playing more.”

Bears Chiefs Football

The 0-2 Chicago Bears face a tough challenge this week as they face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bears and Fields will likely fall to 0-3 after today, and Fields' days as a starter could be numbered.

