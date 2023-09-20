Josh Allen has helped the Buffalo Bills win the AFC East division in each of the last three years, while also advancing during the NFL playoffs in all of them. This is a huge reason why they entered the 2023 NFL season among the top betting favorites to win a Super Bowl ring.

While many believe in Josh Allen and the Bills this year, and for good reason, some have also pointed out that their championship window could potentially be closing.

O.J. Simpson is among those concerned about the Bills' future outlook. He expressed this during an episode of the "It Is What It Is" podcast:

"I think the Bills’ window is closing. … I preached for the last month how I was afraid of the Jets and I was afraid of Miami, because I think they split games with the Bills last year and they both got better.

"I don't think the Bills have gotten better. The Bills’ window may close because guys are going to start looking for bigger contracts, and to get them they're gonna have to go to other teams.

"And I think this year, might be, this would be the last year that the Bills will go into the season as the favorite of the AFC East. I don't think next year they'll be favorites going into the season."

The significant upgrades that Simpson is referring to are the New York Jets acquiring Aaron Rodgers and the Miami Dolphins adding Jalen Ramsey. Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the season, and Ramsey has yet to appear in a game.

While the Dolphins and Jets are clearly catching up to the Bills, it makes sense that they are still favored within their division, at least for now. Josh Allen's stellar record and recent postseason success also give them the edge when pursuing a Super Bowl ring this year.

Josh Allen's career record with the Bills

Josh Allen

Josh Allen was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He started 11 games during his rookie season, posting a respectable 5-6 record. He's not posted another losing record since, rattling off four consecutive winning seasons and making it to the playoffs each time.

Entering the 2023 NFL season, Allen had accumulated an excellent 52-24 regular-season record during his career. He has also posted a 4-4 postseason record with 19 total touchdowns and just four interceptions. His proven history of being a winner gives him a solid chance of competing for a Super Bowl ring once again this year.