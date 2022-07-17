"OBJ is coming to Buffalo?!?" - NFL fans fall for tweet by parody account which claimed Odell Beckham Jr. signed with Bills

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent in the NFL. Coming off a Super Bowl win, the receiver has not been signed just yet. This is likely due to concerns over his ACL tear in the said Super Bowl.

Beckham Jr. was on his way to potentially taking home a Super Bowl MVP award, as he had a few catches for 50+ yards and a touchdown in just over a quarter of gametime.

A recent tweet went viral from an account posing as Bleacher Report. They 'reported' that OBJ was on his way to the Buffalo Bills to form an incredible wide receiver trio with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

NFL fans believed the fake tweet, including Beckham Jr. himself. One Bills fan was confused by the tweet and wanted to know if Beckham Jr. was really signing with their team.

Beckham Jr. even called his agent to see if the deal was real or not.

One Bills fan pointed out that if Beckham Jr. himself believed the fake tweet, there must have been some sort of talks about a contract between the two parties.

Dalton Megnin @DaltonMegnin @jayhaas56 @obj @VonMiller A parody account said it was gonna happen. OBJ thought it was a real report and called his agent to see the details. This implies that Buffalo is actually in talks with OBJ and that they could be one of the favorites to have him sign. @jayhaas56 @obj @VonMiller A parody account said it was gonna happen. OBJ thought it was a real report and called his agent to see the details. This implies that Buffalo is actually in talks with OBJ and that they could be one of the favorites to have him sign.

Whether it was a real report or not, one Bills fan really doesn't want OBJ.

Just the idea of that offense had one NFL fan happy.

Melz @iammelvieb @bradforbes17 @bleatchereport @obj Who cares. Sign him and watch over his rehab then when he’s ready, you got one of the best offensive weapons in the nfl and Josh can do a lot with him diggs and davis omg that sounds sickening @bradforbes17 @bleatchereport @obj Who cares. Sign him and watch over his rehab then when he’s ready, you got one of the best offensive weapons in the nfl and Josh can do a lot with him diggs and davis omg that sounds sickening 🔥🔥🔥

A Los Angeles Rams fan thinks Beckham Jr. might curse whoever he signs with.

LANorCal @LAFanNorCal @bleatchereport @obj No offense, Obj, but with you & Von both signing Bills, it pretty much guarantees Bills won't go far. The NFL gods won't be that kind. Thank you for signing with them, really. @bleatchereport @obj No offense, Obj, but with you & Von both signing Bills, it pretty much guarantees Bills won't go far. The NFL gods won't be that kind. Thank you for signing with them, really.

Another NFL fan noticed right away that the account was fake.

A radio DJ concurred.

Bills fans may want to reconsider whether or not they want to sign the wideout.

Longsave94 @longsave94 @bleatchereport @obj Last time Von Miller and OBJ were on a team together they won a ring @bleatchereport @obj Last time Von Miller and OBJ were on a team together they won a ring

For now, the star wide receiver has not signed with the Bills.

NFL: Where might Odell Beckham Jr. sign?

Odell Beckham Jr. has talent and there's no denying that. However, the injury is a real concern. Still, it seems unlikely that some team won't, at least, take a one year flyer on him.

Who that could be remains to be seen. As one fan above pointed out, if Beckham thought he had signed with the Bills, there is probably a relationship there. They could still sign him eventually.

The Rams also remain a favorite for OBJ. He had a great time there and would presumably want to run it back next season when he returns.

Odell Beckham Jr. at Super Bowl LVI

The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams, so they might be looking at a cheaper replacement. OBJ fits that bill.

The Chicago Bears could always use talent to help Justin Fields, so they remain an option too.

