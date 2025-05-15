“Obviously gold jerseys” “LED uniforms confirmed”: NFL fans speculate as 49ers tease new jersey ahead of 2025 NFL season

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers shared a short teaser video on Twitter, hinting at a new jersey release ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The video compiled fan tweets urging the team to unveil their updated look and ended with a brief message, “To be continued…,” suggesting more details are forthcoming.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This release is part of “Rivalries,” a new campaign by the NFL and Nike that introduces alternate uniforms and fan gear for select teams in divisional matchups, as was reported last month. The 49ers, along with other NFC West and AFC East teams, are among the first to participate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The teaser prompted an immediate wave of speculation from fans on social media:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“LED uniforms confirmed.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Obviously gold jerseys.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

“We’re getting a gold jersey,” another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Keep the white and red throwback,” one user wrote.

“So you made us wait to make us wait more?” another commented.

Earlier this month, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco also revealed jersey numbers for its new players via a tweet. Ricky Pearsall will wear No. 14, a number previously used by Brock Purdy during his rookie training camp and Sam Darnold in 2023.

Pearsall, a first-round pick in 2024, acknowledged the assignment during an interview with “95.7 The Game,” adding that he plans to “put some aura in it.” The 49ers assigned numbers to all eight draft picks and several free agents ahead of rookie minicamp.

Ad

San Francisco 49ers set for 2025 season with the 'easiest schedule' in the NFL

The San Francisco 49ers' 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday. They’ll start the season against the Seattle Seahawks and play five prime-time games – two on Monday night, two on Sunday night, and one on Thursday. Their bye week doesn’t come until Week 14, the latest in the league.

Ad

ESPN reports the Niners have the easiest schedule this year based on last season’s records. Their opponents had a combined winning percentage of .415 in 2024, the lowest since the Falcons’ 2015 schedule. But in the past 10 years, teams with the “easiest” schedule haven’t always done well; only five made the playoffs.

Eventually, the 49ers’ success will depend more on how they play and stay healthy than who they face.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.