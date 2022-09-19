Odell Beckham Jr. to the Buccaneers? Tom Brady and free agent WR share warm embrace pregame 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shared a warm embrace prior to the Buccaneers' clash against the New Orleans Saints.

Beckham Jr., a Louisana native from LSU, took in the sights and saw Brady warming up pregame. The pair then shared a hug and spoke before going their separate ways.

Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent as he is dealing with yet another ACL injury. With the receiver and Brady spotted together, speculation naturally turns to whether the Buccaneers quarterback could potentially try and recruit the wide receiver.

Given the kind of players we've seen the 45-year-old quarterback recruit since playing for Tampa, Beckham Jr. could likely become a Buccaneer.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has recruited the likes of Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and Rob Gronkowski. That said, we could have another superstar heading south.

The Buccaneers receiving corps is dealing with various injuries, particularly to Chris Godwin. Should Mike Evans go down, then Tampa could really struggle.

We saw on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints that the offense struggled mightily. Mike Evans was the pick of the receivers with 61 receiving yards, while Leonard Fournette found it tough running the football (65 yards on 24 carries).

With respect to Beckham, given that the receiver is still rehabbing his injured knee, he will likely not be available to return until much later in the year.

Whether Tampa decides to try and lure him remains to be seen as there are all sorts of considerations to be made, most importantly, about the salary cap. With Julio Jones already in the lineup, there may not be room for the 29-year-old.

Brady and the Bucs beat the Saints largely thanks to Jameis Winston's interceptions

The Buccaneers escaped with a 20-10 victory to move to 2-0 on the season. The Saints have notoriously been Tampa Bay's kryptonite. However, led by a defense that picked off Winton three times and sacked him six times, they managed to seal the game late in the fourth quarter.

Winston put up solid numbers despite the devastating interceptions. He threw for 236 yards and one touchdown in the loss that now puts his team at 1-1.

Although Tampa Bay won the game, much of the talk has been about Brady's hug with Odell Beckham Jr. before the game. Could we see the two link up down the road?

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far