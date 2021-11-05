Odell Beckham Jr.'s dad thanks YouTube creator for exposing OBJ's problems at Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns have officially decided to part ways this morning. The Browns are 4-4 and have run into a plethora of issues from injuries.

Meanwhile, the tides have turned as Odell Beckham Jr. exits the city of Cleveland destined for the waiver wire. Despite his status in the NFL as a great wide receiver, the ex-Giant was having trouble getting targets this season.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s father has something to say about the Browns

Beckham's father noticed the issues his son was having in the offense and, thanks to a YouTube video, he has a piece of evidence to validate his claims. The YouTuber made a video montage of every time Odell Beckham Jr. was open and did not receive a target during the season.

The video is 11 minutes and 18 seconds long.

As the Instagram post indicates, the video had 5700 views when Beckham's father shared it. The video has blown up since this happened.

At the time of writing, the video has more than 300,000 views and the creator, Jdaddy Productions, has seen his subscribers more than double. He had 153 subscribers and now has 377 subscribers.

Of course, the way he shared the video likely amused many of the millennials younger generations, as the post doesn't have the video embedded. Instead, he took a screenshot of the video and posted the picture of the description instead.

No matter the method, he was still able to get the point across.

Just one day after the post, Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the Browns is over and done. Having missed the trade deadline, the Browns were forced to release the wide receiver, who will now land on the waivers system.

Some expect the receiver to clear waivers, but others expect him to find a place quickly.

At 29 years old today (November 5th is Beckham's birthday), the wide receiver has plenty of gas in the tank and could help a team make a playoff push this season. 2021's Odell Beckham Jr. is a far cry from the one who had the famous one-handed catch from 2014 that landed him on the map.

That said, Beckham could be a force for whatever team lands him.

2019 was Beckham's last great season. In that year, he had 74 catches for 1035 yards and four touchdowns. With half a season to go, teams will be expecting about 500 yards in production and a handful of touchdowns over the final stretch.

Will Beckham be able to find a team and live up to those demands?

