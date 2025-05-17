Odell Beckham Jr. drops 4-word message for Super Bowl pal Aaron Donald after his retirement

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. honored his retired Super Bowl teammate Aaron Donald with a brief message on social media. The star receiver posted Donald's official retirement graphic from the Rams last year, adding his four-word caption.

Beckham and Donald played together on the Rams' Super Bowl LVI championship team that defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

"The one and ONLYY," Beckham wrote.

Odell Beckham Jr drops 4-word message for Super Bowl pal Aaron Donald (IG)

Donald announced his retirement after the 2023 season.

Super Bowl heroics solidified Aaron Donald's legendary status

MLS: MLS Cup Playoffs-Round One-Vancouver Whitecaps FC at LAFC - Source: Imagn

Aaron Donald's career culminated during Super Bowl LVI when he registered one of the most significant defensive plays in championship history.

With 43 seconds remaining in the game and the Bengals in a 4th-and-1 scenario, Donald and the Rams' defensive line smashed through Cincinnati's front line. This put pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow, clinching the win for Los Angeles.

PFF's Jonathon Macri said:

"Donald owns eight PFF records for his position, as a pass rusher, with having all six of the highest season-long pass-rush grades in history among interior defenders." His consistency was no less impressive than his maximum level of performance, Macri continuing that "Donald produced nine consecutive seasons with at least a 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade, which could possibly never be matched."

Donald's NFL résumé is as impressive as it sounds: 10 Pro Bowl appearances in 10 years, eight first-team All-Pro selections, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and 111 career sacks, which puts him 40th on the NFL list. He also reached the 100-plus quarterback pressures-in-a-season milestone four times, a feat few interior defensive linemen have achieved.

Outside the statistics, Donald's influence on the Rams franchise went beyond figures. He stayed with the team through their move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

