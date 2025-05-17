Odell Beckham Jr. flatters ex-GF Lauren Wood with 2-word message on her 'soft girl era' post

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left a loving comment on his former girlfriend Lauren Wood's latest social media post.

Beckham and Wood, who dated from 2019, have a son, Zydn, born in 2022. The couple broke up in 2023 but maintains a good co-parenting relationship.

On Friday, Wood shared a few images on Instagram displaying herself wearing different fashionable outfits and backgrounds.

"Big Lo!!!! 🌺 💐," Odell Beckham Jr. replied to Wood's caption, which was, "I think this is what they call soft girl era."

Odell Beckham Jr. flatters ex-GF Lauren Wood (IG)

This encounter occurs as both continue with their co-parenting path despite seeking individual careers. Wood, or "Lolo," has established herself as a TV personality, securing a permanent role as a host of MTV's "Ridiculousness." She hosts the show with Steelo Brim and Rob Dyrdek following Chanel West Coast's leaving the series last year.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Wood's co-parenting path

In an August 2024 interview on E! News, Lauren Wood discussed the ups, downs and benefits of their co-parenting situation.

"Co-parenting is certainly something to navigate," she said in the outlet. "I think we do a really good job at it because Zydn is the happiest baby. He is so smart and just lovable."

Wood mentioned specifically how their bicoastal arrangement functions, with Odell Beckham Jr</a>. based on the East Coast and her developing her career in California.

Wood elaborated on the development they've both undergone through having children:

"It teaches us both to be better people. You're working with another person's schedule and you're in charge of a whole other person." The TV host attributed their effective method as being apparent in their son's life, saying, "It's enjoyable working it out, and I feel like we both developed from that."

In contrast, Odell Beckham Jr. is still in professional transition. Speaking solely to Essentially Sports in April 2025, sports agent Brittany Gilman explained:

"He's still in that transition phase. He's not ready to call himself retired yet; he's not ready to call himself retired, but he knows that it's imminent."

In the meantime, Wood's career continues to gain momentum after joining MTV's "Ridiculousness."

