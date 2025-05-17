  • home icon
Odell Beckham Jr. flatters ex-GF Lauren Wood with 2-word message on her 'soft girl era' post

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 17, 2025 19:34 GMT
Odell Beckham Jr.and ex-GF Lauren Wood
Odell Beckham Jr.and ex-GF Lauren Wood -(Image Source: Instagram @lolowood_)

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left a loving comment on his former girlfriend Lauren Wood's latest social media post.

Beckham and Wood, who dated from 2019, have a son, Zydn, born in 2022. The couple broke up in 2023 but maintains a good co-parenting relationship.

On Friday, Wood shared a few images on Instagram displaying herself wearing different fashionable outfits and backgrounds.

"Big Lo!!!! 🌺 💐," Odell Beckham Jr. replied to Wood's caption, which was, "I think this is what they call soft girl era."

Odell Beckham Jr. flatters ex-GF Lauren Wood (IG)
Odell Beckham Jr. flatters ex-GF Lauren Wood (IG)

This encounter occurs as both continue with their co-parenting path despite seeking individual careers. Wood, or "Lolo," has established herself as a TV personality, securing a permanent role as a host of MTV's "Ridiculousness." She hosts the show with Steelo Brim and Rob Dyrdek following Chanel West Coast's leaving the series last year.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Wood's co-parenting path

NBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

In an August 2024 interview on E! News, Lauren Wood discussed the ups, downs and benefits of their co-parenting situation.

"Co-parenting is certainly something to navigate," she said in the outlet. "I think we do a really good job at it because Zydn is the happiest baby. He is so smart and just lovable."

Wood mentioned specifically how their bicoastal arrangement functions, with Odell Beckham Jr</a>. based on the East Coast and her developing her career in California.

Wood elaborated on the development they've both undergone through having children:

"It teaches us both to be better people. You're working with another person's schedule and you're in charge of a whole other person." The TV host attributed their effective method as being apparent in their son's life, saying, "It's enjoyable working it out, and I feel like we both developed from that."

In contrast, Odell Beckham Jr. is still in professional transition. Speaking solely to Essentially Sports in April 2025, sports agent Brittany Gilman explained:

"He's still in that transition phase. He's not ready to call himself retired yet; he's not ready to call himself retired, but he knows that it's imminent."

In the meantime, Wood's career continues to gain momentum after joining MTV's "Ridiculousness."

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

