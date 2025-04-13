Odell Beckham Jr. reacts as ex-GF Lauren Wood drops pics from “disrespectfully windy” Grand Canyon trip with their son

Odell Beckham Jr., still looking for a team to play with in the 2025 season, reacted to his ex-girlfriend Lauren "Lolo" Wood and their son Zydn's Grand Canyon trip.

Mother and child joined some friends on a hiking trip to the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, with Lauren uploading a few pic on Instagram with the caption:

"This is your sign to take that family road trip! Cup = full. The Grand Canyon? Massive. Breathtaking (literally) Disrespectfully windy. I’m not convinced it’s real…my brain kept buffering trying to comprehend the scale"

The veteran wideout responded:

"I (know) he wore (you all) out! (heart-eyed emoji)"

Odell Beckham reacts to ex-girlfriend, son's visit to Grand Canyon

The two began dating in 2019 and welcomed Zydn in 2022 before splitting in 2023.

Odell Beckham Jr. will be a billionaire, says sports agent

The world first got truly introduced to Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014, when he performed one of the most athletically impressive catches in NFL history against the Dallas Cowboys.

Even as he continues to age out of his athletic and competitive prime, if Brittany Gilman is to be asked, Odell Beckham could become the first NFL player to be worth at least a billion dollars - even before Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Speaking exclusively to Essentially Sports' Andrew Whitelaw, the globally renowned sports agent and founder/CEO of BG Sports Enterprises said (at 26:35 in the video below):

"I definitely think if we're talking about NFL - Odell Beckham. (He) is one of the most globally recognized NFL players of our time. Also just a phenomenal human being in and out. I think he recently just launched his (FRI&NDS platform), which is really exciting."

When asked about Beckham's prospects of playing in the 2025 season, she responded:

"I think Odell, you know, is still in that transition period. He's not quite ready to say he's retired; he's not quite retired, but he knows it's coming soon."

Odell Beckham Jr. is estimated to be worth approximately $40 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

