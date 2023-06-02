Odell Beckham Jr. gets emotional after D.C. Young Fly's girlfriend, Jacky Oh's shock death

Jacky Oh, a 32-year-old star on the MTV series Wild n' Out, breathed her last on May 31. Odell Beckham Jr., whose wife Lauren Wood appeared on the show, paid his respects.

Shortly after Oh's death, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver put out a tweet offering his condolences:

"Every day is a gift. Tomorrow is never promised. Rest Easy Angel. We love You."

Odell Beckham Jr @obj



Rest Easy Angel. We love You. 🕊️

Condolences immediately poured out from his fans as well:

🐲Dark⚔️Sister🐲 @WilsonHymel @obj I’m so sorry for your loss. Deepest condolences to the family @obj I’m so sorry for your loss. Deepest condolences to the family

Dred Lee Alucard @vi_dred73 @obj Damn very sorry to hear that, deepest condolences bruh, I feel your pain, my homie since we were 12yrs old died in his sleep yesterday morning...already missing my brother from another mother @obj Damn very sorry to hear that, deepest condolences bruh, I feel your pain, my homie since we were 12yrs old died in his sleep yesterday morning...already missing my brother from another mother

OdellEra3 @RavensFlockk8 @obj Praying for you and DC bro @obj Praying for you and DC bro

Wood herself acknowledged Oh's death by reposting this statement by another friend, Stacie Love:

“It is with sadden [sic] hearts we share with you that Jacklyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023. Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time. Signed, The X and Bat Family and Papa Bat.”

Odell Beckham Jr. urges fans to appreciate loved ones in wake of Jacky Oh's death

In a follow-up tweet, Beckham implored his fans to be grateful for their friends and families while they are still alive:

"Don’t take this life for granted. We’re here for the blink of an eye. Y’all plz love on your loved ones while they’re still here.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj

Beckham immediately received assurances from fans:

Lakesha Tucker @Kee2000 @obj So true! My 31-year-old sister died in January after childbirth. And her husband is left to raise their baby without her. Her death is damn near about to take me out because I'm so heartbroken. Her first child. She never got a chance to see her baby. @obj So true! My 31-year-old sister died in January after childbirth. And her husband is left to raise their baby without her. Her death is damn near about to take me out because I'm so heartbroken. Her first child. She never got a chance to see her baby.

Who was Jacky Oh?

Born Jacklyn Smith, Oh was a model and influencer who first rose to fame as one of the "Wild n' Out Girls". She met her partner, rapper and comedian DC Young Fly (born John Whitfield) on the set of the show in 2015, when he was making his debut.

While never married, the couple had three children: Nova, 6; Nala, 2; and Prince; 11 months.

Reports indicate that she passed away on May 31, just as she was set to undergo a so-called "mommy makeover" in Miami. A spokesperson for BET, whose eponymous channel is a sister network of MTV, told People:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

