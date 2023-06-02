Odell Beckham Jr. gets emotional after D.C. Young Fly's girlfriend, Jacky Oh's shock death

Jacky Oh, a 32-year-old star on the MTV series Wild n' Out, breathed her last on May 31. Odell Beckham Jr., whose wife Lauren Wood appeared on the show, paid his respects.
Shortly after Oh's death, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver put out a tweet offering his condolences:
"Every day is a gift. Tomorrow is never promised. Rest Easy Angel. We love You."
Condolences immediately poured out from his fans as well:
Wood herself acknowledged Oh's death by reposting this statement by another friend, Stacie Love:
“It is with sadden [sic] hearts we share with you that Jacklyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023. Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time. Signed, The X and Bat Family and Papa Bat.”
Odell Beckham Jr. urges fans to appreciate loved ones in wake of Jacky Oh's death
In a follow-up tweet, Beckham implored his fans to be grateful for their friends and families while they are still alive:
"Don’t take this life for granted. We’re here for the blink of an eye. Y’all plz love on your loved ones while they’re still here.
Beckham immediately received assurances from fans:
Who was Jacky Oh?
Born Jacklyn Smith, Oh was a model and influencer who first rose to fame as one of the "Wild n' Out Girls". She met her partner, rapper and comedian DC Young Fly (born John Whitfield) on the set of the show in 2015, when he was making his debut.
While never married, the couple had three children: Nova, 6; Nala, 2; and Prince; 11 months.
Reports indicate that she passed away on May 31, just as she was set to undergo a so-called "mommy makeover" in Miami. A spokesperson for BET, whose eponymous channel is a sister network of MTV, told People:
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.
"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."