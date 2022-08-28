NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. open to returning to Giants in 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. Since his entry to the league, he has been a generational player but has faced a lot of scrutiny for his sometimes outlandish personal conduct.

He had a falling out with the then Giants GM David Gettleman, which led to OBJ being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

However, it appears that Beckham is now open to moving back to the Big Apple to help the team under new leadership. He responded positively to a Giants fan's comment on an Instagram post asking him to return to the team that drafted him.

And that's not all. Giants fans were elated to see Beckham's response to former teammate Prince Amukumara's tweet that called for him to return to the team:

OBJ had a stint with the Browns from 2019-21 but was controversially traded away midseason after an apparently bumpy relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Since then, he has moved to LA and won a Super Bowl ring, while the Giants and Browns have struggled massively.

Odell Beckham Jr. teases Bills fans with cryptic hints indicating he will team up with Von Miller in Buffalo

Odell Beckham Jr.

Fresh off his first Super Bowl victory against the Bengals, Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent looking for a new team. He suffered a torn achilles in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI and has been rehabbing since.

He recently flirted with the idea of teaming up with linebacker Von Miller, this time in Buffalo. The former Ram had an exchange on social media which indicated that he has an interest in joining the Josh Allen-led Bills.

The Bills will be looking to bolster their offense with an experienced talent. Any injury to Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis will leave their receiving corps looking extremely thin.

The pressure is on quarterback Josh Allen to deliver an MVP-level season and give the Bills Mafia their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1993. The addition of Beckham Jr. might very well prove to be helpful.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat