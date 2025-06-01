Odell Beckham Jr. laments never joining Tom Brady's team in his career amid WR's uncertain NFL future

Odell Beckham Jr.'s career has declined since becoming a Super Bowl LVI winner with the Los Angeles Rams. The wide receiver suffered a serious knee injury during the game and missed the following season as a result. He has not reached the same heights ever since.
Beckham had a standout career, earning multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections during his time with the New York Giants, along with a Super Bowl win. However, he never played alongside an elite quarterback during his prime, which may have limited his statistical ceiling.
The wide receiver recently met with Tom Brady and posted it on his Instagram stories. But the caption was the one that caught the attention: Beckham wrote "if coulda woulda shoulda was a picture" in the image, making clear that he wished to play with Brady before the quarterback's retirement:
The next team in Odell's career will be the sixth. He was a first-round pick by the New York Giants, followed by stints with the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams, the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins, who released him midway through the 2024 season.
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent after a disappointing 2024 season
Dolphins fans were excited about the possibility of a trio between Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr., but the year went all wrong for all parties. Odell never returned to his best level, and Tua Tagovailoa's injury took away much of Miami's quality in the passing game.
Beckham appeared in just nine games, and his highest number of catches in a single game in 2024 was three. He finished the season with just 55 yards amassed in those nine games; the release reportedly happened by "mutual consent".
The 2023 season was also a disappointment. It was his return to the fold after one year of absence due to the aforementioned torn ACL. He joined forces with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, but once again, he struggled to regain his past form.
