Odell Beckham Jr links up with Neymar for wild adventures in Brazil as WR enjoys free agency

Former New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr made high-profile friends during his best years in the league, including soccer superstar Neymar Jr, who shone in Europe with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and is now back in Brazil with his boyhood team, Santos. Beckham reunited with the Brazilian player in the South American country, capturing the moments in a series of snaps. On Tuesday, the three-time Pro Bowler shared a selfie with the Brazilian international, captioning it with the description that best fit both.&quot;Jr's,&quot; he captioned the story.This post came after Neymar shared a series of pictures with Beckham when the NFL veteran visited Vila Belmiro Stadium to watch Santos face off against Fluminense on Sunday. Odell Beckham Jr has kept himself busy this week and has spent time with other friends in Brazil. On Wednesday, Beckham shared a video of himself at the beach, alongside three-time World Surfing champion Gabriel Medina.Beckham played his 10th season in 2024, although it was short-lived. He only clocked in nine games with the Miami Dolphins before the player and the team mutually agreed to terminate his contract.He had prior stops with the Giants, Cleveland Browns, LA Rams and Baltimore Ravens before joining the Dolphins, where he shared touches with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That partnership never really panned out, but the wide receiver isn't done trying to get another shot in the league. Odell Beckham Jr sparks Giants reunion rumors on social media After slowing down following his exit from the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr has been a shell of himself. His time with the Ravens proved that he could be a strong veteran presence in the locker room, but outside of that, he has struggled to return to his old form.A reunion with the Giants has been in the cards for years, but nothing has materialized so far. While he waits for a new opportunity, Beckham's social media activity might suggest that he's looking to run it back with the &quot;Big Blue.&quot;During his trip to the Big Apple for an event held by Fanatics in August, the 32-year-old wideout shared a series of pictures on Instagram, including one where he's signing a Giants jersey. That picture sparked speculation about what message he was trying to send. Malik Nabers is the new leader of the Giants' wide receiver room, but they don't have a seasoned veteran to guide the new talents.