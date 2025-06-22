Odell Beckham Jr. makes feelings known on comeback with Giants amid uncertain NFL future

Odell Beckham Jr. started his professional football career with the New York Giants. The Giants selected Beckham Jr. with the 12th pick of the 2014 NFL draft.

Beckham enjoyed the most productive years of his career playing in New York. He earned the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, three Pro Bowl nods, two second-team All-Pro selections and some franchise records. However, his time with the Giants ended without much fanfare as he was traded to the Cleveland Browns on March 13, 2019.

While attending Fanatics Fest 2025, Odell Beckham Jr. had a subtle comment regarding a return to the Giants. After a fan asked him to re-sign with his first NFL home, he replied with,

"I got you."

This news would come as a pleasant surprise to a host of Giants fans. Most of the fanbase believes that letting Beckham Jr. go in 2019 was the wrong move.

Furthermore, adding a perennial Pro Bowler to the current roster could benefit Malik Nabers and the rest of the wide receiver room.

What's next for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham Jr. has had a journeyman career since he left the New York Giants. He spent two and a half seasons in Cleveland before spending half a season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham Jr. helped the Rams to a Super Bowl triumph, putting up numerous clutch performances while catching passes from Matthew Stafford in his short stint in LA. However, a significant ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI saw him miss the 2022 season. He then joined the Baltimore Ravens for one season, providing wideout depth for the Lamar Jackson-led franchise.

His next stop was the Mike McDaniel-coached Miami Dolphins, as he caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa in the 2024 season. He featured in nine games (all from the bench) and posted career lows among all major statistical categories.

Returning to a familiar environment could be the perfect swansong for the high-profile pass catcher. He's one of the most decorated free agents on the market, and new Giants quarterback Russell Wilson could use all the support he can get as he looks to get the team back to playoff contention.

