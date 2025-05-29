Odell Beckham Jr. makes special appearance at The French Open in Paris with stylish look

Odell Beckham Jr attended the 2025 French Open in Paris during the offseason. On Wednesday, Roland Garros shared a video of the American NFL star's special appearance for the tennis game.

He graced the event in a stylish white and black outfit. Odell Beckham Jr. wore a white shirt, with a white oversized coat and black pants. He also wore a matching cap and shoes.

Odell Beckham Jr later shared a story on his Instagram account cheering for Carlos Alcaraz with the caption:

"Yesssssirrrr"

Still from Odell Beckham Jr's Instagram story/@obj

Odell is having a good time off the field. Last season, he played in nine games for the Miami Dolphins, and then mutually agreed to have his deal waived in December 2024. It will be interesting to see how things unfold for him in 2025.

Odell Beckham Jr pens down an emotional message for his son

On May 17, Odell Beckham Jr shared an emotional post on his Instagram account for his son. He shared a slew of pictures of his son, and in the caption, he penned down a heartfelt message for the young boy.

"Where I’m at in my life..Hmmm🤔…I’m really doin what makes my SOUL happy. We all got different paths but on the same journey, n that’s to find true happiness in this lifetime whatever that may be for u. Fxckk the bullshxt and everythin else in between …Love on the ones who love u while we still here …🖤The Code"

Odell shares a close-knit bond with his son Zydn, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Woods. He is often seen spending time with his son. On March 6, he posted a few pictures with his boy along with a caption:

"With all the accomplishments and things I’ve done in this life, U are my biggest one of them all. Uve changed my perspective in every way, U bring me joy, U bring me peace and hope that this world can be restored with one of the most important things in the lifetime n thats LOVE. Words don’t do justice for the LOVE that I have for u. Daddy gon make u proud I promise u that n I kno u gon do the same. I can’t wait to see what God has in store for U on this journey called Life. Forever by ur side and in ur corner Zy. I Love u baby boy"

Odell shared a picture of himself having a good time with Zydn on the skateboard, along with a few other pictures. He welcomed his son just a few days before winning the Super Bowl Championship in 2022.

