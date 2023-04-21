Odell Beckham Jr. named suspect in assault case days after signing $18M Ravens deal: Report

Odell Beckham Jr.'s 2023 season has been rocked even before the conclusion of the upcoming draft. According to recent reports, Beckham is now a suspect in a recent assault investigation. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, however, has denied all allegations.

NFL Rumors @nflrums twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #Ravens Odell Beckham Jr. has been named as a suspect in an assault investigation after a woman went to police claiming the #NFL superstar put his hand around her neck in an L.A. hotspot, but the Baltimore WR claims the allegations are bogus. @TMZ_Sports #Ravens Odell Beckham Jr. has been named as a suspect in an assault investigation after a woman went to police claiming the #NFL superstar put his hand around her neck in an L.A. hotspot, but the Baltimore WR claims the allegations are bogus. @TMZ_Sports twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LlqNNuKbHn

According to TMZ Sports, a woman has accused OBJ of putting his hands around her neck. An official police complaint has been lodged. The 30-year-old NFL star has denied these allegations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The incident took place in a LA hotspot called Delilah a few weeks ago. TMZ further detailed the incident, adding that OBJ applied light pressure while he gripped her throat.

“We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false. There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred," Delilah's owner John Terzian told TMZ Sports.

Some additional sources hinted at an altercation, after which the accuser and OBJ both continued to spend time at the LA venue. The report was filed a day later.

Odell Beckham Jr. at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Back in 2018, Beckham was caught up in another assault case and was sued for $15 million. Per reports, a man named Ishmael Temple was beaten up while he was at OBJ's house. Temple was apparently beaten up by multiple people, although the Ravens star didn't touch the man himself.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s assault allegation comes days after his lucrative Ravens deal

Earlier this month, Beckham inked a one-year, $18 million deal with the Ravens. Considering his injuries, the staggering amount could be a gamble for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson, of course, is the key to making this deal work. With OBJ on board, Jackson might have a much-needed WR1 on the team.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson at a Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns game

During his season with Los Angeles Rams, Beckham registered 44 catches for 537 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in 14 games. In the end, the WR led them to a Super Bowl win. Having Lamar and OBJ could give the team hope for a spectacular 2023 campaign.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes