Odell Beckham Jr. puts $3.3 million Ohio mansion up for sale to end Browns reunion rumors

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has listed his $3.3 million Ohio mansion for sale, putting to bed any rumors of the 29-year-old potentially returning to the Cleveland Browns.

The star receiver is currently undergoing rehab after tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. As a free agent he is on the hunt for a new team. By selling his house in Ohio, many think that the chapter with the Browns is now officially closed.

Most already thought that his time with the Browns was over when he was cut and signed for the Rams. Clearly some thought he could return, but not now.

Where could Beckham Jr. play in 2022?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

A move for the free agent receiver likely will not happen anytime soon. With the 29-year-old expected to miss the best part of the first half of the season as he recovers from his ACL injury, it is thought not many teams will come calling.

But once he returns to training and has shown he has put his injury behind him, there will be teams lining up to secure his services. Several teams could do with his talents and it will likely be a team that is contending for the Super Bowl.

Beckham Jr. could be the cherry on top for an offense. His talent is still there as we saw during his time with the Rams, as he caught five touchdowns and registered 305 receiving yards in the regular season.

During the playoffs, he continued his good form. Catching 21 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns in his four games. Teams will see his output and hope that he can help elevate their offense.

Green Bay has been touted as a potential destination after the departure of Davante Adams. Others, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills, could also use his skills.

Ultimately, how he recovers from his second knee injury will determine if he gets another deal in the NFL. Still, with age on his side and with obvious talent that, the 29-year-old could still make an impact for any team that signs him.

We will have to wait to see if he gets signed, but many think it is a question of when, rather than if, a franchise signs Odell Beckham Jr.

