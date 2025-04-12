On Instagram, American NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently shared videos of him enjoying Drake's new album while on a car ride. He is pretty active on Instagram, where he enjoys around 17.3 million followers.

On Friday, Beckham Jr. posted videos of him driving his Lamborghini, worth around $219,000 (via Supercarblondie.com) while having a good time singing Drake's new album Some Sexy Songs 4 U's "OMW" song.

Still from Odell Beckham Jr.'s Instagram story/@obj

Beckham Jr. posted another story on his Instagram account, sharing more glimpses of his car ride. He played Young Thug's "Halftime" and asked the fans for their favorite songs in the caption.

"What's that one song on repeat for y'all? Cuz dissss Shxt!!! OMG," he wrote in the caption.

Still from Odell Beckham Jr's Instagram story/@obj

Beckham Jr. often makes headlines for his exclusive car collection. He owns luxurious cars such as the Mercedes Benz CLS 63 AMG, Mercedes Maybach S600, Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, Rolls Royce and Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

Odell Beckham Jr. pens down an emotional text for his son

Odell Beckham Jr</a>. shared pictures with his son, Zydn, on his Instagram account in March. He posted several snaps of father and son enjoying a vacation in the snow and having some snow adventures.

With the pictures, Odell Beckham Jr. penned an emotional message for his son. He called his son his biggest accomplishment.

"With all the accomplishments and things I’ve done in this life, U are my biggest one of them all," Beckham Jr. wrote. "U've changed my perspective in every way, U bring me joy, U bring me peace and hope that this world can be restored with one of the most important things in the lifetime n thats LOVE.

"Words don’t do justice for the LOVE that I have for u. Daddy gon make u proud I promise u that n I kno u gon do the same. I can’t wait to see what God has in store for U on this journey called Life. Forever by ur side and in ur corner Zy. I Love u baby boy."

Beckham Jr. welcomed his son with his ex-partner, Lauren Wood. The young Beckham was born on Feb. 17, 2022.

Beckham Jr. has a strong bond with his son and often shares pictures and videos with the young boy on his social media handle.

