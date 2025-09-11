  • home icon
  • Odell Beckham Jr rejects fan's request to join Jets as WR eyes come back to New York

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 11, 2025 19:33 GMT
Odell Beckham Jr. is on the hunt for a new team, with a return to the New York metropolitan area being a possibility. This would likely be a return to the New York Giants, but this hasn't stopped some Jets fans hoping to get the player.

On Thursday, a video was posted onto social media where a fan requested he join the New York Jets. Beckham saw the fan, and visibility shook his head at the request.

During the first week of the season, the Jets played a thrilling match with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This was a very close game, with the Steelers (now with former Jet Aaron Rodgers at quarterback) recording a 34-32 win.

But despite the high score from the Jets, most of the points came from field goals or the successful run game, with new quarterback Justin Fields scrambling for the endzone twice.

The standout wide recievers for the Jets was Garrett Wilson.

Wilson has become a key element in the Jets offense. But, he seems to be the only high contributing wide receiver.

Against the Steelers, he recorded 95 yards, more than double the yardage from Breece Hall (who is a running back). The second best wide receiver was Tyler Johnson, who only recorded 31 yards from two catches.

The addition of OBJ to the Jets could provide them with a second influential wide receiver. This will give Fields options of who to find, knowing that both Wilson and Beckham are skills,enough to find the endzone themselves.

But, this will remain a fantasy for Jets fans, as OBJ does not look like he will be joining the Jets any time soon.

Why OBJ to the Giants works

While the Jets are off the table for OBJ, the New York Giants are still being seen as the preferred destination. Beckham was drafted by the team in 2014 and played his best football with Big Blue. A return to the team could serve as a revival for his career, something that has struggled over the last five years.

A returning OBJ would help the Giants offense in many ways and could even be used to help the struggling Russell Wilson. CBS Sports Cody Benjamin wrote the following in August, and it still reads well a month later:

"If coach Brian Daboll is trying to squeeze what he can out of Russell Wilson before turning to Jaxson Dart under center, Beckham registers as a decent low-risk gamble to give New York another set of proven hands off the bench."

Currently , OBJ has made no indication into which team, if any, he could join. Whoever get him will get a talented player who could provide their offense with a boost in power while also being able to mentor the younger players.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

