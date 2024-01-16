Odell Beckham Jr. reveals exactly why he doesn't want an NFL career for his 2-year-old son

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently appeared on the "Punch Line Podcast with Marlon Humphrey." The wide receiver spoke to his teammate about his journey to the NFL and even revealed that football wasn't his first sport.

Beckham grew up playing soccer and that was actually his first love. However, he believed that he would be able to go further with football than with soccer.

"When I was 13 years old. My coach was from Trinidad and Tobago, and I had been playing soccer. but growing up the way that we did like there's no way in my mind I could have imagined when they wanted me to try out for the US National Team at 13 years old. But yeah soccer was my first sport," Beckham said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And it just was something that I hope that my son wants to go play soccer, is kinda you know what, I'll be pushing him towards that or basketball but he's already loving this love football thing and I'm not enjoying that at all. Like, I don't want him to play football," he added.

Odell Beckham Jr. then revealed that he is trying to persuade his two-year-old son, Zydn, to play soccer or basketball rather than football. However, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver believes his efforts aren't working as his son loves football.

Odell Beckham Jr. believes Giants traded him to Cleveland to 'die'

In March 2019, the New York Giants traded wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. At the time, many believed that it was a necessary change of scenery for the wide receiver after a few tumultuous seasons with the Giants.

For the first time, Odell Beckham Jr. opened up about his trade to Marlon Humphrey on his podcast. He said that he felt the New York Giants traded him to Cleveland, simply to get rid of him.

"Giants sent me off, I've said it before, sent me off to Cleveland to die. I could have went to the 49ers. I could have went to the Patriots, I could have went to teams that had, you know, a chance to be great. And that's not what their desire was ... Your desire was to, you know, kind of f--k me over a little bit," Odell Beckham Jr. said.

Expand Tweet

The wide receiver had hoped that after playing with the Giants, who struggled to get over six wins, he would be traded to a contender, specifically the San Francisco 49ers. Although the Browns did make the playoffs in 2020, OBJ didn't play as he had torn his ACL earlier in the season.