"Your desire was to f--k me over": Odell Beckham Jr. throws shade at Giants for trading him to Browns 'to die'

Odell Beckham Jr. showed early promise to be one of the best wide receivers of his generation. It started when the Giants took him 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. However, with time, it seemed he fell out of favor with management.

Beckham Jr. was direct on "Punch Line" about how the team handled him by trading him to the Browns.

"Giants sent me off, I've said it before, sent me off to Cleveland to die," the wide receiver said. I could have went to the 49ers. I could have went to the Patriots, I could have went to teams that had, you know, a chance to be great. And that's not what their desire was ... Your desire was to, you know, kind of f--k me over a little bit."

"Like I always wanted to win," he added. "I'm tired of being 6-10 We haven't done anything to make changes. Eli's going out ... I wanna to see Eli go out with another Super Bowl. We're not putting the pieces around them. And I feel like I was being wasted as well."

He began his time with the New York Giants with three straight 1,300+-yard receiving seasons. His one-handed catch in 2014 against the Dallas Cowboys went viral and elevated him to superstardom.

In March 2019, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman traded him to the Cleveland Browns. Odell Beckham Jr. made a similar accusation against Gettleman in a May 2022 tweet:

The three-time Pro Bowler is second all-time in Giants history in yards (5,476) and fourth in touchdowns (44). He accomplished this in just 59 games with the team. His time with the Browns lasted 28 games between three seasons before being released in November 2021.

Odell Beckham Jr. and his career after the Giants and Browns

Odell Bechham Jr. with the Baltimore Ravens

The veteran wideout soon found a home with the Los Angeles Rams after Cleveland let him go. He appeared in three games in 2021, and went to the Super Bowl with the Rams. However, Odell Beckham Jr. was unable to finish the game after tearing his ACL in the second quarter.

It would be his final game with the team, as he missed the entire 2022 season recovering from the injury. He would find a new home with quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens ahead of 2023-24 season. The 31-year-old is now seeking his second Lombardi Trophy in a career resurgence.