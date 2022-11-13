Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Bills, Cowboys, or Chiefs - Where will the WR land?

Odell Beckham Jr. was the biggest free-agent signing of the 2021 NFL season, and it appears he will have an opportunity to repeat that feat. Beckham Jr. is the best free agent remaining on the market, and he seems to be getting closer to making a comeback. The receiver appears set to sign for a franchise in the next couple of weeks. This is despite contradictory rumors detailing his return from the torn ACL he sustained in February's Super Bowl.

Which franchise that will be is still very much a gray area, however, there are some front runners in the race for OBJ. Speaking to Complex Sports recently, Beckham Jr. listed several teams that have expressed interest in him. These include the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and the New York Giants.

Notably, OBJ said he's considering his choices for the foreseeable future. This means he doesn't anticipate his new agreement to be for this season alone, like the one he inked with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports “Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants…”



Let's take a look at the three best landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr.:

#3 - The Buffalo Bills, 6-2 & 1st in the AFC East

Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers

Odell Beckham Jr. has stated that the Buffalo Bills are high on his list of ideal potential franchises. The Bills have also discussed this quite publicly. Brandon Beane, the general manager for Buffalo, has expressed an interest and it could be a perfect match for the franchise and the receiver.

OBJ could be the next in a sequence of big moves that Buffalo have made as they chase their Super Bowl dream. After landing Von Miller and now a versatile running back in Nyheim Hines, the Bills clearly mean business. Signing Beckham makes sense for a side willing to do whatever it takes to win that Lombardi trophy.

Several Bills players have attempted to tempt Beckham Jr. to Buffalo, with his old teammate taking the lead. Von Miller has frequently endorsed Beckham and told the media that he thinks Beckham's signing with the Bills is all but certain.

Odell Beckham Jr. could look at the Bills as the Super Bowl favorites and if that is his main goal, they are an obvious landing spot. Whether this is the defining factor in his mind is a separate matter. Buffalo already have a superstar receiver in Stefon Diggs, and although OBJ would be a huge weapon in their offense, he wouldn't be the focal point.

Another issue for Buffalo is the -$4.26 million in salary cap room heading into the next campaign. If Beckham Jr. wants a long-term deal, there will have to be some restructuring.

#2. Kansas City Chiefs, 6-2 & 1st in the AFC West

New York Jets v Kansas City Chiefs

In keeping with Odell Beckham Jr.'s desire to play for a contender, the Kansas City Chiefs are still a potential suitor. Since trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs haven't missed a step. With a strong core of supporting players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, they have been able to keep on winning. Kansas City also traded for Kadarius Toney, landing an injury-prone but dynamic weapon for their offense. On the surface, the Chiefs look set for the season.

However, the Chiefs would benefit greatly from signing OBJ. The unrestricted free agent would present another scary weapon in an offense bristling with talent. He would still play a significant role for the franchise and could be what Kansas City needs to bring home another Super Bowl.

This could be a perfect fit for Odell Beckham Jr. Not only are the Chiefs a contender, but they would utilize his skills with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball. OBJ appeared to be returning to the top before he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl. He had 305 receiving yards, 27 receptions, and five touchdown receptions in just eight games with the Los Angeles Rams. Kansas City could represent the best option for him to shine.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



#1. The Dallas Cowboys, 6-2 & 2nd in the NFC East

Odell Beckham Jr. - Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

In an effort to acquire another top-tier receiver, the Cowboys were linked to a lot of players before the trade deadline. However, nothing materialized and the 6-2 Cowboys are still lacking a bit in their receiver room. Dallas are very interested in Odell Beckham Jr. and they are the favorites in the conversation for his signature.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott on Odell Beckham Jr.: “We know what type of player Odell is. We know how explosive he can be and what he could bring to this offense. It would be great to get him down here in Dallas. … He would definitely fit in this locker room. We want OBJ.” Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott on Odell Beckham Jr.: “We know what type of player Odell is. We know how explosive he can be and what he could bring to this offense. It would be great to get him down here in Dallas. … He would definitely fit in this locker room. We want OBJ.” https://t.co/rgCFc95rLR

So far, owner Jerry Jones and stars Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons have been very vocal about OBJ and in a lot of ways they are the best fit. Beckham jr. identified the Cowboys as one of the four teams that have contacted him and a lot of his family are fans of the franchise.

Dallas quietly fancy their chances this season and look set to make the playoffs at the very least. Acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. could help them end their playoff woes and give the franchise a push in the right direction. If he signed for the Cowboys, OBJ would be paid, loved and win a lot of games. As a result, they are the most likely landing spot.

