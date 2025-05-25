Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: NFL WR's career could be over at 32 as interest from teams hits rock bottom

Odell Beckham Jr. might be nearing the end of his NFL career. Coming out of LSU, the New York Giants drafted the wide receiver with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He won his first and only Super Bowl championship while playing for the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season.

Ad

In May 2024, Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal to play for the Miami Dolphins. After recovering from his injury, the wide receiver saw time in just nine games. He recorded 55 yards and nine catches, after which the Dolphins decided to release him in December.

So far, Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent. However, reports also indicate that the 32-year-old has not garnered interest from any team in the NFL. This lack of interest could potentially end with one solution for the wide receiver. According to a post by NFL Rumors, the 3x Pro Bowler could be headed towards retirement after 10 seasons in the league.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"NFL RUMORS: With little to no interest from teams, former #Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. could be headed for retirement after 10 NFL seasons," the post read.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Beckham's Super Bowl LVI campaign with the Rams was his last successful stint in the NFL. He had joined the team after being released by the Cleveland Browns in November 2021. Beckham played in eight regular-season games in Los Angeles while recording 305 yards and five TDs receiving.

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals what he expects from life at this point

Last week, the 3x Pro Bowl wide receiver shared a post on Instagram. It contained snippets of him spending time with his son. It also included a photo of him and his son posing with 3x Super Bowl champ, Patrick Mahomes.

Ad

In the caption, Beckham opened up about what he expects from life at this point. He revealed that he wants to get rid of all negativity and focus on enjoying life to the fullest.

"Where I'm at in my life...Hmmmm....I'm really doin what makes my SOUL happy," Beckham wrote. "We all got different paths, but on the same journey, n that's to find true happiness in this lifetime whatever that may be for you. Fxckk the bullshxt and everythin else in between...Love on the ones who love u while we still here...The Code."

Ad

The Super Bowl LVI champ turns 33 in November. It will be interesting to see if any team picks him up for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.