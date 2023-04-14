Odell Beckham Jr.’s Ravens contract incentives: What targets does star WR needs to achieve to get $18M in 2023?

Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The deal was reported to be worth up to $18 million, and it came as a surprise to many.

It was later revealed that OBJ will be getting $15 million guaranteed from his deal with the Ravens, while the rest of the money could be earned via incentives based on performances.

Many fans were left wondering what the targets are for those incentives, and now the detailed list of all those objectives is out.

As per Ari Meirov, here are Odell Beckham Jr.’s Ravens contract incentives:

Catches:

- $250K for 30 catches

- $500K for 40 catches

- $750K for 50 catches

- $1M for 60 catches or if he leads the team in catches.

Yards:

- $250K for 250 yards

- $500K for 500 yards

- $750K for 750 yards

- $1M for 1,000 yards or if he leads the team in receiving yards.

TDs:

- $250K for 3 TDs

- $500K for 5 TDs

- $750K for 7 TDs

- $1M for 9 TDs or if he leads the team in receiving TDs.

If OBJ is able to achieve all these targets, he will be paid a whooping total of $18 million by the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens won't have any issues while paying OBJ's incentives as it would mean that the wide receiver has contributed well to the franchise on the field.

But all of this will still depend on what Lamar Jackson does in the coming weeks. Prior to Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrival, the former NFL MVP had publicly revealed that he had requested a trade from the franchise after continuous failure in contract negotiations.

Odell Beckham Jr. could save the Ravens franchise

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

While the signing of Beckham Jr. could be deemed risky for the Baltimore Ravens, it could very well end up saving their franchise.

It seems like OBJ's acquisition has made Lamar Jackson excited and he may end up staying on the team. There is still optimism around the Ravens' camp that they will be able to keep Jackson beyond this season, and if that's the case, OBJ would have played a huge role in it.

