“Life is uncertain” – Odell Beckham Jr. breaks silence on assurances from Lamar Jackson after Ravens unveiling

Odell Beckham Jr. officially signed his one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. As part of the introductory press conference, the wide receiver fielded questions from the media.

He was asked about Lamar Jackson and whether the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback concerned him. He was also asked about whether Jackson confirmed that he will return next season.

Beckham said that 'life is uncertain' in regards to not knowing what the Ravens quarterback will decide about his future. He said that he believes Lamar Jackson will play for the Baltimore Ravens next season.

He then pointed to head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta and said that he knows that they also want Jackson to return.

DaCosta said he wants Lamar Jackson in Baltimore for the foreseeable future. While the organization seems to want to keep the quarterback in Baltimore, clearly he has other plans. The two sides will need to come to some type of agreement soon.

How much is Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract worth?

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't stepped onto a football field since Super Bowl LVI when he helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Lombardi Trophy. Unfortunately, during his first Super Bowl win, he tore his ACL for the second time in his career and the second time in less than two years.

He underwent surgery to repair the ACL and spent months rehabilitating his knee. He was expected to be medically cleared in time to sign with an NFL team toward the end of the 2022 NFL season. While he visited a few teams, he didn't sign and instead waited for the free agency to make a decision.

Beckham was reportedly looking for no lower than $14 million for a one-year deal. The Ravens signed him on a one-year contract that can be worth up to $18 million with incentives.

That will give the 30-year-old wide receiver a full season to show that he is back to being fully healthy and lead him to a lucrative contract next offseason.

