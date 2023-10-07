The Baltimore Ravens signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this off-season as a big addition to their offense and for quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

However, Beckam Jr. hasn't gotten off to the best start, as he's remained sidelined for two games after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He got hurt in the third quarter didn't return and missed the Ravens' next two games.

In a good news for Baltimore fans, Beckham Jr. will suit up this week vs. their divisional matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per Jonas Shaffer, Beckham Jr. said he expects to play vs. Pittsburgh this Sunday.

While talking to the media and announcing the news, Beckham Jr. was seen sporting a New York Yankees cap, and of course, fans on social media overreacted.

It's safe to say Baltimore fans on social media weren't too thrilled with Odell Beckham Jr. sporting a New York Yankees cap during a media session. Beckham Jr. spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants.

He could also be a Yankees fan, or simply just wearing the hat to match his outfit. Nevertheless, Baltimore fans weren't having it.

Here's how NFL fans reacted on social media:

Exploring Odell Beckham Jr's salary: How much is Ravens WR getting paid in 2023?

Odell Beckham Jr. on the sidelines during Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

After being sidelined for the entire 2022-2023 with an ACL injury, Odell Beckham Jr. inked a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $18.5 million. $15 million is guaranteed with incentives of up to $3.5 million.

The contract ranks 20th out of 309 for all wide receivers in the NFL according to spotrac.com. In his nine-year career, Beckham Jr. has earned $97.8 million in the NFL. If he plays next season, he will likely exceed $100 million in career earnings.

Throughout his NFL career, Beckham Jr. has become a Super Bowl champion, Offensive Rookie of the Year, three-time Pro Bowler, and two-time Second-Team All-Pro.