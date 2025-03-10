Odell Beckham Jr. sends powerful message amid Davante Adams and DK Metcalf's money moves ahead of 2025 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr. has seen two of his peers find new teams to play for in the 2025 season while he remains unsigned after the Miami Dolphins released him before 2024 ended. But he remains unperturbed.

On Sunday, two major developments in the wide receiver market occurred. First, Davante Adams joined the Los Angeles Rams for two years and $46 million, giving Matthew Stafford another deep-ball threat beside Puka Nacua in the impending post-Cooper Kupp era.

Then, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly traded for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, then signed him to a massive five-year, $150 million extension.

In the wake of those pieces of wide receiver news, Beckham took to his Instagram Stories to write this message over a clip of him walking to a private jet with his son Zydn:

"This life and where I'm headed I can't even explain. God has me covered. Truly blessed and forever grateful."

Odell Beckham Jr.'s reflection upon seeing his peers join new teams

Where could Odell Beckham Jr. play in the 2025 NFL season?

When Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Dolphins for the 2024 season, he was widely projected to be a capable third receiver option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, he found himself being completely outplayed, but not by the other wideouts on the roster.

Instead, that third option turned out to be Jonnu Smith. Signed to a two-year contract, the veteran tight end had a quiet start to the season but exploded as it progressed, eventually finishing with career-highs in every relevant category.

“OBJ”, meanwhile, had a measly nine catches for 55 yards before being waived in the middle of December. Now, the question looms: where should he go next?

The first and most sensible option would be the Seattle Seahawks, who are coming off trading away DK Metcalf as mentioned before. They have also released ten-year veteran Tyler Lockett, which will leave recent Pro Bowler Jaxon Smith-Njigba short on support outside of Jake Bobo.

Another would be the New Orleans Saints, who have been desperate for wide receivers ever since Michael Thomas was released in the 2024 offseason. Beckham also played collegiately at LSU, making this some sort of homecoming for him.

The final option would be the New York Jets, who already ditched Davante Adams and are also expected to do the same with his fellow ex-Packer Allen Lazard. But that will leave Garrett Wilson as the only top-tier pass-catcher on the roster.

