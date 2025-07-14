Odell Beckham Jr shows off Bitcoin gains as ex-Rams WR's $750,000 salary soars up to $1.43M+ in latest crypto surge

Odell Beckham Jr.’s bold decision to take part of his NFL earnings in Bitcoin has become a financial triumph as the cryptocurrency vaults to unprecedented highs. This month, Bitcoin surpassed $120,000 per coin, nearly doubling the value of the payout he received during his Super Bowl-winning stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2021, Beckham agreed to have his $750,000 base salary converted into Bitcoin when each token traded near $64,000. The unconventional move raised eyebrows across the sports world, with skeptics quick to label it reckless given the market’s notorious volatility.

Nearly four years later, Beckham is relishing the results. As of mid-July, Bitcoin's price spike lifted the estimated worth of his holdings to about $1.43 million. On Monday, Beckham shared a screenshot of a Google search of the market rate of Bitcoins on that day.

"Sooooo bitcoin is at an ALL TIME high today…safe to say we still happy with our decision 😏✌️✌️🚀 Lets see what crypto week talkin about," Beckham tweeted.

Beckham’s salary conversion was facilitated through Cash App, the payments platform operated by Block Inc. At the exchange rate when he locked in the deal, his earnings translated to roughly 11.68 Bitcoins. The wager soon faced a steep test. By late 2022, Bitcoin had tumbled below $20,000 during a punishing downturn, eroding its dollar value.

Despite that slide, Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly held firm. It wasn’t until March 2024 that Bitcoin prices recovered to their previous peak.

Odell Beckham Jr's Giants return is doubtful

NBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

Away from his finances, Odell Beckham Jr.’s NFL future remains in flux. During an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC in June, he fueled speculation about a reunion with the New York Giants by telling a fan, “I got you,” when asked if he would return.

He later shared photos of himself with his son outside MetLife Stadium along with a nostalgic caption about his impact on the franchise.

"Man, (your) daddy did some (c)razy (expletive) here. We changed the game (and) inspired a generation who came behind us. We still got more to do," he wrote.

Giants receiver Malik Nabers responded to the post with a knowing grin emoji and the words, “We still got work to do,” while linebacker Brian Burns added wide-eyed emojis.

Yet despite the buzz, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan has reported that no serious discussions are underway to bring Beckham back to New York.

"I've talked to people (and) there's nothing brewing. It's unlikely to happen," Raanan said on July 1. "I would not expect Odell Beckham Jr. to be a Giant again."

Beckham is still searching for the right opportunity to extend his career after helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

