  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Odell Beckham Jr. sparks Giants reunion rumors after posting his old jersey from recent visit to NYC

Odell Beckham Jr. sparks Giants reunion rumors after posting his old jersey from recent visit to NYC

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 23, 2025 17:29 GMT
NBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks (image credit: IMAGN)

Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for a team to play for after struggling to return to his old form over the last few years. He recently made a trip to New York City and posted pictures on his Instagram account.

Ad

One snap stood out. During an event held by Fanatics, Beckham signed his jersey from his time with the New York Giants. It sparked more speculaton that he'll return to the team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Beckham was drafted by the Giants in 2014 and spent five seasons with the franchise. He established himself as one of the league's best wide recievers and a key weapon in the Eli Manning-led offense.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Beckham was key in helping New York make the playoffs in 2016, the first time it reached the postseason since its Super Bowl win in 2012.

However, it was the peak of what Beckham did with the Giants. He spent most of the 2017 season injured and was unable to do much for the team in 2018. Beckham was eventually traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Ad

Since Beckham's departure, New York's offense has struggled. While some of the blame could be on Daniel Jones, many wide receivers also failed to deliver.

The team has since moved in a new direction with Russell Willson and Jaxson Dart at the helm. Adding a star wide reciever like Beckham, who can work with Mallik Nabers, will likely further help the Giants.

Could Odell Beckham Jr. replace Jalin Hyatt?

For Odell Beckham Jr&lt;/a>. to return to the New York Giants, there needs to be an opening in the wide receiver position.

Ad

This opening may come in the form of Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt was drafted by the Giants from the Tennessee Volunteers in 2023; however, he has been disappointing.

During the preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday, Hyatt scored one touchdown but made two drops. It raised the idea that he could be dropped by the team, leaving a spot at wide receiver.

The Giants have many talented wide receivers on their practice roster, but if Beckham is available and willing, would Brian Daboll make the move?

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications