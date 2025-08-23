Odell Beckham Jr. sparks Giants reunion rumors after posting his old jersey from recent visit to NYC

Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for a team to play for after struggling to return to his old form over the last few years. He recently made a trip to New York City and posted pictures on his Instagram account.One snap stood out. During an event held by Fanatics, Beckham signed his jersey from his time with the New York Giants. It sparked more speculaton that he'll return to the team. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeckham was drafted by the Giants in 2014 and spent five seasons with the franchise. He established himself as one of the league's best wide recievers and a key weapon in the Eli Manning-led offense.Beckham was key in helping New York make the playoffs in 2016, the first time it reached the postseason since its Super Bowl win in 2012.However, it was the peak of what Beckham did with the Giants. He spent most of the 2017 season injured and was unable to do much for the team in 2018. Beckham was eventually traded to the Cleveland Browns.Since Beckham's departure, New York's offense has struggled. While some of the blame could be on Daniel Jones, many wide receivers also failed to deliver.The team has since moved in a new direction with Russell Willson and Jaxson Dart at the helm. Adding a star wide reciever like Beckham, who can work with Mallik Nabers, will likely further help the Giants.Could Odell Beckham Jr. replace Jalin Hyatt?For Odell Beckham Jr&amp;lt;/a&gt;. to return to the New York Giants, there needs to be an opening in the wide receiver position.This opening may come in the form of Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt was drafted by the Giants from the Tennessee Volunteers in 2023; however, he has been disappointing.During the preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday, Hyatt scored one touchdown but made two drops. It raised the idea that he could be dropped by the team, leaving a spot at wide receiver.The Giants have many talented wide receivers on their practice roster, but if Beckham is available and willing, would Brian Daboll make the move?