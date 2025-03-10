Odell Beckham Jr. speaks out after reports emerge claiming he was accused of rape and named in Diddy's sexual assault lawsuit

Reports emerged on Sunday that claimed NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been added as a defendant in Ashley Parham's amended lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs that accuses Beckham of being party to her alleged rape. The suit is part of a wider pattern of allegations of sexual misconduct against the music producer.

In addition to Odell Beckham Jr</a>., content creator Druski was also reported to have been named among those who purportedly participated in raping her along with Diddy.

After the news broke of Druski and Odell Beckham Jr.'s alleged inclusion as defendants in the Diddy case, Druski first went on X to deny the allegation against him.

“This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn't a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” Druski wrote.

“My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

Odell Beckham Jr. later responded to the allegation as a reply to Druski's statement, saying,

"Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid" - he wrote on X/Twitter.

However, some people online have claimed the reports are fake. The source was said to be public and appeared to represent official government documents. It must be noted that local attorneys or courts had not confirmed the matter.

Revisiting Ashley Parham's lawsuit against Diddy in which Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly added

The lawsuit from Ashley Parham claims that she was allegedly raped by Diddy after expressing the opinion that he might have something to do with the shooting and killing of Tupac Shakur. She reportedly made that comment to someone she met at a bar who was trying to impress people because he was the music producer's friend.

In retaliation, she was allegedly lured by the person she met and was unexpectedly met by Diddy. He then allegedly proceeded to rape Ashley Parham.

The lawsuit claimed that other people were present who also took part in the act that left her in a state "until eventually she had no control over her body nor could she move her body".

